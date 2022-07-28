Intel announces it's 'winding down' its Intel Optane memory business

Intel officially announces that it is 'winding down' its Intel Optane memory business, no Optane products from here on out.

Intel has formally announced that it is "winding down" its Optane memory business, announced in their non-GAAP adjustment table that was released for their Q2 2022 earnings.

The news was then confirmed during the Q&A session afterwards, where it will be winding down its Intel Optane memory business in Q2 2022. Intel said it "initiated the winding down of our Intel Opane memory business" in Q2 2022.

Intel reached out to Tom's Hardware, with the Intel representative explaining: "We continue to rationalize our portfolio in support of our IDM 2.0 strategy. This includes evaluating divesting businesses that are either not sufficiently profitable or not core to our strategic objectives. After careful consideration, Intel plans to cease future product development within its Optane business. We are committed to supporting Optane customers through the transition".