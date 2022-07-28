All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel announces it's 'winding down' its Intel Optane memory business

Intel officially announces that it is 'winding down' its Intel Optane memory business, no Optane products from here on out.

Published Thu, Jul 28 2022 7:33 PM CDT
Intel has formally announced that it is "winding down" its Optane memory business, announced in their non-GAAP adjustment table that was released for their Q2 2022 earnings.

The news was then confirmed during the Q&A session afterwards, where it will be winding down its Intel Optane memory business in Q2 2022. Intel said it "initiated the winding down of our Intel Opane memory business" in Q2 2022.

Intel reached out to Tom's Hardware, with the Intel representative explaining: "We continue to rationalize our portfolio in support of our IDM 2.0 strategy. This includes evaluating divesting businesses that are either not sufficiently profitable or not core to our strategic objectives. After careful consideration, Intel plans to cease future product development within its Optane business. We are committed to supporting Optane customers through the transition".

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, tomshardware.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

