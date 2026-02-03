AMD CEO confirms Valve is 'on track' to begin shipping its AMD-powered Steam Machine soon

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su says Valve is 'on-track' to begin shipping its AMD-powered Steam Machine 'early this year' while also teasing next-gen Xbox for 2027.

TL;DR: Valve's new AMD-powered Steam Machine, featuring a Zen 4 CPU and RDNA 3 GPU, is on track for early 2026 release. Designed for 4K 60FPS gaming with SteamOS, it offers powerful, compact PC gaming with versatile accessory support and global availability, potentially launching alongside Half-Life 3.

Valve is gearing up to release its new Steam Machine in the weeks and months ahead, with rumors swirling that Half-Life 3 will be a launch title, and now AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su has said Valve is "on-track" to start shipping its Steam Machines "early this year".

During the February 3 earnings call, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said: "From a product standpoint, Valve is on-track to begin shipping its AMD-powered Steam Machine early this year, and development of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox featuring an AMD semi-custom SoC is progressing well to support a launch in 2027".

It looks like the new AMD chips for Valve's new Steam Machine are coming out the semiconductor ovens at TSMC, and ready to become yet another platform that AMD is providing chips for. Valve has promised its new Steam Machine would be launching in early 2026, and we're right in the middle of that now.

Valve's new Steam Machine has a Zen 4-based processor, with its Linux-based SteamOS providing 4K 60FPS gaming and output from the RDNA 3-based GPU.

Steam Machine Specs

CPU - Semi-custom AMD Zen 4 6C / 12T up to 4.8 GHz, 30W TDP

- Semi-custom AMD Zen 4 6C / 12T up to 4.8 GHz, 30W TDP GPU - Semi-Custom AMD RDNA3 28CUs, 2.45GHz max sustained clock, 110W TDP

- Semi-Custom AMD RDNA3 28CUs, 2.45GHz max sustained clock, 110W TDP RAM - 16GB DDR5 + 8GB GDDR6 VRAM

- 16GB DDR5 + 8GB GDDR6 VRAM Power - Internal power supply, AC power 110-240V

- Internal power supply, AC power 110-240V Storage - 512GB NVMe SSD, 2TB NVMe SSD, Both models include a high-speed microSD card slot

Steam Machine Key Details From Valve