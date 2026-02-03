AMD CEO confirms Valve is 'on track' to begin shipping its AMD-powered Steam Machine soon

Valve is gearing up to release its new Steam Machine in the weeks and months ahead, with rumors swirling that Half-Life 3 will be a launch title, and now AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su has said Valve is "on-track" to start shipping its Steam Machines "early this year".
During the February 3 earnings call, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said: "From a product standpoint, Valve is on-track to begin shipping its AMD-powered Steam Machine early this year, and development of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox featuring an AMD semi-custom SoC is progressing well to support a launch in 2027".
It looks like the new AMD chips for Valve's new Steam Machine are coming out the semiconductor ovens at TSMC, and ready to become yet another platform that AMD is providing chips for. Valve has promised its new Steam Machine would be launching in early 2026, and we're right in the middle of that now.
Valve's new Steam Machine has a Zen 4-based processor, with its Linux-based SteamOS providing 4K 60FPS gaming and output from the RDNA 3-based GPU.
Steam Machine Specs
- CPU - Semi-custom AMD Zen 4 6C / 12T up to 4.8 GHz, 30W TDP
- GPU - Semi-Custom AMD RDNA3 28CUs, 2.45GHz max sustained clock, 110W TDP
- RAM - 16GB DDR5 + 8GB GDDR6 VRAM
- Power - Internal power supply, AC power 110-240V
- Storage - 512GB NVMe SSD, 2TB NVMe SSD, Both models include a high-speed microSD card slot
Steam Machine Key Details From Valve
- Made for powerful, versatile PC gaming on a big screen; quiet and small enough to fit under your TV, on your desk, or anywhere else you want to game. (It's a roughly 6-inch (160mm) cube!)
- Runs SteamOS for the same great experience as Steam Deck
- Made to work with Steam Controller, but can pair with your other favorite accessories too.
- All three products will ship in all the same regions we currently ship Steam Deck (US, CA, UK, EU, AU) as well as regions covered by KOMODO: Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.