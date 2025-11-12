Valve reveals new Steam Machine console, 4K 60FPS gaming with FSR, SteamOS, and quick resume

Valve enters the console hardware arena again with its Steam Machines 2.0 revamp, a new console PC box that runs SteamOS and plays Steam PC games.

Valve is entering the console market once more with its new Steam Machine PC-console hybrid.

Today, Valve announced its new hardware lineup including a revamp of its Steam Machines brand. The new Steam Machine is essentially a small form factor PC in a box that runs Steam games at console-level quality, complete with the plug-and-play convenience of a console. It also borrows major quality-of-life features from the Steam Deck, including suspend/resume and the features of the SteamOS environment.

The new Steam Machine is powered by a discrete semi-custom AMD GPU that Valve says can enable 4K 60FPS gaming with FSR enabled. The console PC is 6x more powerful than a Steam Deck, features an SD card slot, and also can run "whatever software you want, and works with all your favorite desktop accessories."

Steam Machine Key Details From Valve

Made for powerful, versatile PC gaming on a big screen; quiet and small enough to fit under your TV, on your desk, or anywhere else you want to game. (It's a roughly 6-inch (160mm) cube!)

Runs SteamOS for the same great experience as Steam Deck

Made to work with Steam Controller, but can pair with your other favorite accessories too.

All three products will ship in all the same regions we currently ship Steam Deck (US, CA, UK, EU, AU) as well as regions covered by KOMODO: Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Valve is also rolling out a new special Steam Machine Verified program to ensure users can easily understand which games play best on the console.

The Steam Machine seems pretty capable. Reports from The Verge indicate that Cyberpunk 2077's benchmark ran around 65FPS in 1080p upscaled on a 4K TV with AMD FSR 3.0.

Steam Machine Specs

CPU - Semi-custom AMD Zen 4 6C / 12T up to 4.8 GHz, 30W TDP

Semi-custom AMD Zen 4 6C / 12T up to 4.8 GHz, 30W TDP GPU - Semi-Custom AMD RDNA3 28CUs, 2.45GHz max sustained clock, 110W TDP

Semi-Custom AMD RDNA3 28CUs, 2.45GHz max sustained clock, 110W TDP RAM - 16GB DDR5 + 8GB GDDR6 VRAM

16GB DDR5 + 8GB GDDR6 VRAM Power - Internal power supply, AC power 110-240V

Internal power supply, AC power 110-240V Storage - 512GB NVMe SSD, 2TB NVMe SSD, Both models include a high-speed microSD card slot

Valve will start shipping the Steam Machine in early 2026, but no pricing has been announced so far. Valve tells The Verge that the company has not locked in MSRP for the Steam Machine just yet, but it will be "priced comparable to a PC with similar specs."

Valve has confirmed that it plans to share pricing and availability after the first of the year in 2026.

Check below for full Steam Machine specifications:

