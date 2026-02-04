Valve 'not confident' enough on Steam Machine pricing or release date, need more time to decide

Valve has given an update on its new hardware, but it's more of the same as Valve has yet to share info on a release date or price due to disruptions.

TL;DR: Valve delays pricing and release details for its Steam Machine, Steam Frame, and Steam Controller due to global RAM and storage shortages. Despite supply challenges, the company aims to launch all three products in the first half of the year, offering customizable NVMe SSD and DDR5 RAM options for gamers.

Market disruptions have delayed Valve's plans to reveal specifics on its new hardware, leading to an update without the most important info.

Valve has confirmed that it is not yet ready to reveal pricing or a release date for its new Steam Machine, Steam Frame, and Steam Controller hardware trio. The company released a new update that delivered the bad news to players, explaining that unforeseen market shifts like the ongoing global RAM shortage has interrupted Valve's plans.

"When we announced these products in November, we planned on being able to share specific pricing and launch dates by now. But the memory and storage shortages you've likely heard about across the industry have rapidly increased since then. The limited availability and growing prices of these critical components mean we must revisit our exact shipping schedule and pricing (especially around Steam Machine and Steam Frame)," reads the update.

"Our goal of shipping all three products in the first half of the year has not changed. But we have work to do to land on concrete pricing and launch dates that we can confidently announce, being mindful of how quickly the circumstances around both of those things can change. We will keep you updated as much as we can as we finalize those plans as soon as possible."

Valve went on to divulge a few tidbits about the Steam Machine, confirming that gamers can fit an NVMe 2230 or 2280 SSD into the device that can also be hot-swapped at will, and users will also be able to swap out the DDR5 RAM sticks too.

