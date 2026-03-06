Steam Machine, Frame, and Controller updated to 'coming soon' release date status by Valve

Due to Steam store page updates, Valve is expected to imminently reveal official price tags for its new hardware trio, including its mini-PC Steam Machine.

TL;DR: Valve has updated the Steam Machine, Frame, and Controller release dates to "coming soon," signaling an imminent announcement. Due to global component shortages, Valve delayed pricing and launch details but aims to ship these devices in early 2026, with the Steam Machine potentially priced between $699 and $999.

Valve's new hardware trio--the Steam Machine, Frame, and Controller--have all been updated to "coming soon" on Valve's backend.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Valve may reveal specifics about Steam Machine pre-orders soon, including a potential price tag as well as a more finalized launch date. New data from SteamDB shows that the Steam Frame, Steam Controller, and Steam Machine have all received updated release dates of "coming soon," which should indicate that Valve is nearing an official announcement.

Last month, Valve said that it was not yet confident enough to reveal a price tag for the Steam Machine and its other devices, citing the global component disruptions from the ongoing "RAMpocalypse."

"When we announced these products in November, we planned on being able to share specific pricing and launch dates by now. But the memory and storage shortages you've likely heard about across the industry have rapidly increased since then. "The limited availability and growing prices of these critical components mean we must revisit our exact shipping schedule and pricing (especially around Steam Machine and Steam Frame)."

It's also worth noting that before now, none of the three devices had any release date information recorded on their SteamDB pages.

Valve has officially said that it plans to start shipping the Steam Frame, Machine, and Controller in "early 2026," however the first quarter of the year is almost over--hence the store update.

Speculation asserts that the Steam Machine may cost anywhere from $699 to $999, depending on varying specifications like onboard storage space. It's unclear when Valve locked in its chip orders to manufacture and produce each of its devices.