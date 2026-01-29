Corsair's groundbreaking Galleon 100 SD Keyboard is available now, for $350

It was one of the most impressive PC gaming peripherals we went hands-on with at CES 2026, and now Corsair's GALLEON 100 SD gaming keyboard is shipping worldwide. What separates the GALLEON 100 SD apart from other high-performance gaming keyboards is simple: in place of the NumPad, you've got a functioning and fully customizable Elgato Stream Deck.

This is something many gamers and creators have been wanting to see from Corsair, so its CES debut had a sense of "finally!" That said, it all comes down to the execution, and the GALLEON 100 SD is more than a Frankenstein-like combination of two great products. The twelve LCD keys, versatile display, and twin dials feel like a natural extension of the rock-solid gaming keyboard that makes up the bulk of the GALLEON 100 SD's physical real estate.

We've been hands-on with a unit for a little while now (stay tuned for our full, in-depth review of the Corsair GALLEON 100 SD), and so far, we have been highly impressed by how much versatility and functionality the Stream Deck component brings to the experience. It also doesn't hurt that the overall build quality and responsiveness of the pre-lubed MLX Pulse keyswitches feel fantastic.

Priced at $349.99 USD, the Corsair GALLEON 100 SD is undoubtedly one of the priciest gaming keyboards we've seen to date. This alone makes it something of a niche product; however, from a build quality and functionality perspective, it essentially delivers two high-quality products in one. And from a gaming perspective, it supports accurate 8K polling (via AXON 8,000Hz hyper-polling) and FlashTap SOCD movement for competitive gaming.

"The GALLEON 100 SD stole the show at CES 2026, and we couldn't wait to get this into the hands of our fans and newcomers alike," said Tobias Brinkmann, Vice President and General Manager of Gaming Peripherals at Corsair. "This is a product that only Corsair and Elgato could deliver, and this unique solution will transform how modern gamers manage all aspects of their gaming life. We're eagerly looking forward to seeing all the creative ways they customize and optimize their GALLEON 100 SDs."