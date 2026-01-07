Corsair's new GALLEON 100 SD keyboard has a built-in Elgato Stream Deck

Corsair has delivered a stunning new gaming keyboard at CES 2026 with something fans have been asking to see for a long time. An integrated Stream Deck.

At CES 2026, Corsair showcased a new flagship gaming keyboard that blends Elgato engineering with its own expertise to create the impressive and unique GALLEON 100 SD. Yes, as per the headline, it's a full-sized keyboard with an Elgato Stream Deck built into it, replacing the numpad.

This fusion adds so much modular and customizable functionality to a gaming keyboard that it's almost overwhelming. The Stream Deck component of the GALLEON 100 SD includes 12 LCD keys that can be programmed to execute commands or macros, open apps, folders, and more. Throw in a 5-inch color display, and there's direct access to real-time system information or even information on what track is playing on Spotify.

As we're talking about the already established and robust Stream Deck, GALLEON 100 SD owners will have full access to the Elgato Marketplace, with hundreds of profiles to customize functionality. And with dozens of game-specific profiles already available, there are community-created profiles for making something like calling in an airstrike easier and giving you quick access to handy keybinds and shortcuts.

Plus, direct shortcuts from in-game to hop into voice chat and manage peripherals. As for the keyboard side of the GALLEON 100 SD, it supports 8K (8,000 Hz) polling with Corsair's AXON hyper-polling tech, and MLX Pulse switches with FlashTap SOCD support are found underneath the hood. It also features a premium, solid build with an aluminum frame, gasket mounting, and six layers of damping.

We'll be going hands-on with Corsair's GALLEON 100 SD as soon as we can get our hands on one, so stay tuned for our full review.