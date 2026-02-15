Corsair revenue soars at it secures supply for the 'robust global demand' for its DRAM products

Corsair has posted its full financial report for 2025, with the company recording impressive revenue and profit margin growth across its full portfolio.

TL;DR: Corsair reported strong Q4 2025 and full-year financial results, with 12% revenue growth and 30% profit increase, driven by robust demand in memory and gaming components. As the US market leader in DRAM, PSUs, and cooling, Corsair plans strategic inventory investments and new product launches to sustain momentum in 2026.

Corsair has posted its latest financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and the full calendar year, reporting strong double-digit revenue growth of 12% and a 30% increase in profit. With Corsair and Elgato's strong lineup of products covering all aspects of hardware for PC gamers, creators, and streamers, the company has highlighted "growth in memory and components" as a key component of its success in its Gaming Components and Systems segment.

And when it comes to PC hardware, Corsair reports it's now the market leader in the US for DRAM (covering its DDR4 and DDR5 memory), PSUs, and cooling. On the memory front, Corsair reports 24% year-over-year growth in its memory business and has secured sufficient supply to meet the "robust global demand" for its memory lineup.

"The Corsair team was able to successfully navigate a constrained global semiconductor market to secure supply for the robust global demand we saw for our memory products during the quarter, underlining our leadership position in the performance memory market," the financial report says. And it's expecting to continue this momentum in 2026, with "strategic inventory investment."

Gordon Mattingly, CFO of Corsair, adds, "We ended the year in a strong financial position, with strategic inventory investment which we anticipate will set us up well for profit momentum in 2026." It's unclear what this means for the company's memory business. Still, one has to assume that Corsair will continue to sell its DDR5 memory kits at the current inflated prices that are affecting all corners of the industry.

Of course, memory is only one part of the picture, as Corsair plans to launch a wide range of new products across its gaming and creator portfolios, including the innovative Galleon keyboard announced at CES 2026, which integrates an Elgato Stream Deck into a full-sized gaming keyboard.