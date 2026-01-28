NVIDIA FrameView 1.7 adds overlay customization and the ability to track 800+ FPS performance

NVIDIA's FrameView is a platform-agnostic application for monitoring and recording in-game performance, with metrics ranging from frame rates and frame times to system latency and even performance per watt. With support for GeForce RTX, Radeon RX, and Intel Arc graphics cards, it's a handy tool for monitoring, capturing, and analyzing PC gaming performance.
This week, NVIDIA released FrameView 1.7, a significant update to the app that adds several welcome features while fixing several bugs. One notable update is the addition of a Customizable Overlay, which lets you display all metrics for real-time monitoring or choose from various presets.
With control over font size and backgrounds to improve readability, the big thing here is having direct access to FrameView's extensive list of recorded statistics and data. NVIDIA also notes that the update improves High Frame Rate Support, with improved accuracy and calculation for game running at 800+ FPS.
Outside of running Counter-Strike 2 at a low resolution on the GeForce RTX 5090, this is something most FrameView users won't ever see - but it's a nice addition nevertheless. In addition to the above, there are several bug fixes, including one we noticed when we tried using FrameView to benchmark Battlefield 6 performance a few months ago. According to the release notes, the FrameView overlay "now properly appears."
FrameView 1.7 Release Notes
Customizable Overlay
- FrameView has new options for adapting the overlay to your liking! For the first time, FrameView will let you customize which metrics are reported in the overlay by selecting between various presets. You can even adjust font size, add a black background to the overlay to improve readability, and toggle on and off mode tags like "Full Screen Status", "Tearing", and "Vsync".
High Frame Rate Support
- Improved accuracy with FPS calculation in situations where games have very high Frame Rates (800+ FPS)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a memory leak during extended monitoring sessions with NVIDIA Reflex-enabled games
- Fixed a bug related to rare circumstances where VSync, GSync and DLSS Frame Generation could misreport data
- CSV files are now properly saved even if a game closes while FrameView is still recording a benchmark
- Improved reliability of "exclude list"
- General improvements to stability and compatibility
Game-Specific Bug Fixes
- The Finals: Fixed a crash when closing FrameView while the game is running
- Arc Raiders: Added support for this title's anti-cheat, enabling overlays to properly show up
- Starfield: Improved consistency and accuracy of PCL
- Black Myth Wukong: Fixed an issue where Black Myth Wukong could occasionally misreport latency with DLSS Frame Generation
- Battlefield 6: FrameView overlay now properly appears
Known Issues
- When playing Counter-Strike 2 in "Exclusive Full Screen" mode and running FrameView, the Windows User Account Control window (UAC) pop-up can cause the game to minimize and stop functioning
- While running Counter-Strike 2, if you close FrameView and relaunch it, FrameView can become unresponsive until Counter-strike 2 is shut down
- FrameView currently does not support GPU stats when running an external GPU