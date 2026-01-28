NVIDIA FrameView 1.7 adds overlay customization and the ability to track 800+ FPS performance

NVIDIA has updated its FrameView performance monitoring tool, offering users more control over the overlay as well as fixing several bugs.

TL;DR: NVIDIA FrameView 1.7 enhances PC gaming performance monitoring with a customizable overlay, improved high frame rate support (800+ FPS), and multiple bug fixes for stability and compatibility. It supports GeForce RTX, Radeon RX, and Intel Arc GPUs, offering accurate real-time metrics and better game-specific overlay functionality.

NVIDIA's FrameView is a platform-agnostic application for monitoring and recording in-game performance, with metrics ranging from frame rates and frame times to system latency and even performance per watt. With support for GeForce RTX, Radeon RX, and Intel Arc graphics cards, it's a handy tool for monitoring, capturing, and analyzing PC gaming performance.

This week, NVIDIA released FrameView 1.7, a significant update to the app that adds several welcome features while fixing several bugs. One notable update is the addition of a Customizable Overlay, which lets you display all metrics for real-time monitoring or choose from various presets.

With control over font size and backgrounds to improve readability, the big thing here is having direct access to FrameView's extensive list of recorded statistics and data. NVIDIA also notes that the update improves High Frame Rate Support, with improved accuracy and calculation for game running at 800+ FPS.

Outside of running Counter-Strike 2 at a low resolution on the GeForce RTX 5090, this is something most FrameView users won't ever see - but it's a nice addition nevertheless. In addition to the above, there are several bug fixes, including one we noticed when we tried using FrameView to benchmark Battlefield 6 performance a few months ago. According to the release notes, the FrameView overlay "now properly appears."