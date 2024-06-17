GeForce Experience updated for the first time in months, includes 122 new Optimal Settings

NVIDIA remembers that the GeForce Experience app exists, deploys first update in 7 months. Really though, it's a reminder to jump to the NVIDIA App.

Since it launched into Beta earlier his year, I switched to the new NVIDIA App for my main gaming rig and laptop, as the new interface and overlay are fast and feature-packed. At Computex 2024 the Control Panel and GeForce Experience replacement also got a meaty update in the form of 120 FPS ShadowPlay AV1 recording and one-click overclocking for GeForce RTX GPUs.

So yeah, there's no real reason to stick with the aging GeForce Experience app for GeForce RTX owners. However, seeing as the NVIDIA App is still opt-in and in Beta, Experience is still the official way to access GeForce RTX features like ShadowPlay game recording, performance monitoring tools, and optimized game settings. However, NVIDIA has almost forgotten that the GeForce Experience existed.

The new GeForce Experience 3.28 update is the app's first since November 2023. It brings a massive 122 'optimal game settings' for titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Diablo IV, Alan Wake 2, Starfield, HELLDIVERS 2, Horizon Forbidden West, and many more.

Head here for the complete list of 122 games with new optimal settings support.

Basically, if you're playing games released in the last year, updating to the latest version of GeForce Experience will offer automatic optimization for performance and fidelity. The update also fixes the following GeForce Experience bugs.

Fixed an issue where GeForce Experience prompts for a new driver update even after installing the latest version.

Fixed an issue where desktop video recording stopped when HDR was enabled.

Fixed an issue where video recording was overexposed when HDR was enabled.

Fixed an issue where FPS and Latency intermittently showed "NA."

Fixed an issue where the camera indicator was incorrectly reporting that it was enabled.

Fixed as an intermittent issue where screenshots were not captured for a windowed mode game.

The new NVIDIA App already offers a better experience than the, err, GeForce Experience app. You can download the latest version of the NVIDIA App here (it automatically uninstalls Experience); odds are, GeForce Experience 3.28 will probably be one of the final versions of the app.