Intel BMG-G31 GPU is coming - but not the high-end gaming card we want to attack NVIDIA and AMD

The BMG-G31, or 'Big Battlemage' chip, is about to debut, but this isn't going to power the B770 - it'll purportedly be in the Arc Pro B70 graphics card.

TL;DR: Intel is set to launch a graphics card based on the BMG-G31 chip soon, but sadly this isn't the rumored Battlemage B770, which remains in doubt. Instead, according to a fresh rumor, this chip will be the engine of the B70 Pro graphics card, complemented with 32GB VRAM and targeting the professional market.

Intel's BMG-G31, which is the 'big gun' chip for Battlemage - often associated with rumors of an Arc B770 - is about to debut, we're told, but it'll be in a Pro graphics card, not a gaming model.

Well-known leaker Jaykihn let us know on X (as highlighted by VideoCardz) that Intel is going to launch a B70 Pro soon, and that this will be built on the G31 chip.

Jaykihn elaborated on this graphics card having 32GB of VRAM, and another leaker, Haze, chipped in to observe that we can expect a B65 Pro model to be launched as well.

However, there's still no sign of the long-rumored Arc B770 gaming GPU, which some folks were hopeful might turn up at CES 2026 - but was sadly missing. And going by reports from Intel's graphics card making partners, there are no plans in motion to realize the higher-end Battlemage GPU yet.

As we've discussed recently elsewhere on TweakTown, this leaves the future of the GPU in doubt. The longer we don't hear anything, the more likely it is that Intel has decided to can the B770, despite fairly recent hints that this card was still coming.

While there's definitely a gap in the market that Intel could attack with such a Battlemage graphics card, the fact is that pricing could be a trickier pitch now VRAM is getting more and more expensive, with the B770 having 16GB on-board.

For now, it seems clear enough that Intel is focusing on the professional market, and that's where the BMG-G31 chip is going to get a home.