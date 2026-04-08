Intel's latest Arc Graphics driver officially adds gaming support for the new Arc Pro B70

TL;DR: The Intel Graphics Driver 32.0.101.8629 adds official gaming support for the Intel Arc Pro B70 and B65 GPUs, designed primarily for AI workstations. The update also includes known issues affecting various games and applications on Intel Arc and Core Ultra Series GPUs.

Although Intel's 'Big Battlemage' graphics card hasn't arrived in PC gaming form, the latest Intel Graphics Driver 32.0.101.8629 (WHQL Certified) has added official 'Gaming Support' for the new Intel Arc Pro B70. This workstation GPU, which recently launched, includes the chip that could have powered an Intel Arc B770 GPU, complementing the mainstream-focused Intel Arc B580 GPU, which is now a couple of years old.

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With 32 Xe Cores and 32GB of GDDR6 memory, the new Intel Arc Pro B70 (starting at $949 USD) is an AI-focused GPU designed to offer a more affordable inference solution for AI enthusiasts. However, as its BMG-G31 die also includes ray-tracing capabilities and other gaming-focused technologies, it's also a capable PC gaming option. And with that, it makes sense that the latest 'Game On Graphics Driver' for Arc Graphics has added official Gaming Support for the new Intel Arc Pro B70 and Intel Arc Pro B65 GPUs.

Of course, this isn't to say that the Intel Arc Pro B70 is now a viable option for PC gamers, as its design, cooling, and pricing sit in the AI workstation tier, where hardware costs are significantly higher than those of gaming components. That said, we do have a general idea of how the Intel Arc Pro B70 performs during gaming workloads, so it's a shame that we're not getting an official 'Big Battlemage' gaming option.

According to our previous story, a hypothetical Intel Arc Pro B770 would be around 45-50% faster than the current mainstream Intel Arc B580. As for the rest of the Intel Graphics Driver 32.0.101.8629 (WHQL Certified) release, there's nothing apart from an updated list of Known Issues the company still has to resolve.

Intel Graphics Driver 32.0.101.8629 (WHQL Certified) Release Notes