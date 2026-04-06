Intel Arc Pro B70 is the best-selling workstation GPU on Newegg, with 32GB for under $1,000

The new Intel Arc Pro B70 aka Big Battlemage is currently the number one best-selling GPU in Newegg's Workstation Graphics Cards category.

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TL;DR: The Intel Arc Pro B70, powered by the BMG-G31 GPU with 32 Xe Cores and 32GB GDDR6 memory, targets AI and workstation users. Priced at $949, it outperforms NVIDIA's RTX PRO 4000 in affordability and AI performance, becoming the top-selling workstation graphics card on Newegg.

With the recent launch of the Intel Arc Pro B70, the company finally released its 'Big Battlemage' graphics card for consumers, albeit in a form aimed at the AI crown and workstations. Powered by the BMG-G31 graphics processor, the Arc Pro B70 features 32 Xe Cores (with Ray Tracing Units), 256 XMX engines, and 32GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit bus with 608 GB/s of memory bandwidth.

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Although it's not a gaming-focused model, we know the DirectX 12 GPU can deliver gaming performance and would make for an impressive Intel Arc B770 if the price is right. That said, with Intel's reference Arc Pro B70 design priced at $949 USD, the card's AI performance and 32GB of VRAM have already made it popular among AI enthusiasts.

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Per Newegg's listing for the Intel Arc Pro B70, it's currently the number one best seller in the Workstation Graphics Cards category. It's a card built for AI inference, and with its attractive price point and performance, it looks like its launch has been a success.

As a workstation GPU that can scale in a system with multiple Intel Arc Pro B70 cards, the Intel Arc Pro B70 was positioned during its big reveal as a more affordable and powerful solution than NVIDIA's RTX PRO 4000 GPU, a Blackwell workstation card that sells for almost double the asking price of the Intel Arc Pro B70. In addition to Intel's reference design, several Arc Pro B70 models are on the way or already available from ASRock, Gunnir, Maxsun, and Sparkle.