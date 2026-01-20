Arc Raiders sells 12 million copies in less than 3 months, thwarts Call of Duty's success

Embark Studios has achieved a rare goal for a new IP, racking up an incredible 12 million sales across all platforms in less than a quarter's time.

TL;DR: Arc Raiders, a $40 multiplayer extraction shooter by Embark Studios, has sold 12 million units in under three months, generating over $500 million in sales. Its rapid success has impacted major franchises like Call of Duty, highlighting intense competition among top shooter games in 2025.

Arc Raiders is one of the best-selling new games of the season, and it did so well that it actually interfered with big franchises like Call of Duty.

With games like Battlefield 6 and Arc Raiders breaking into the top sales charts, competition was hot for shooters in 2025. One game, Embark Studios' extraction shooter Arc Raiders, has taken the world by storm. The $40 multiplayer hit has championed Steam's top sellers multiple since release, and has also shown up in frontline positions on the PlayStation Store and on Xbox.

Embark has now confirmed that Arc Raiders has sold 12 million units in less than 3 months time. These numbers are stellar--typically, we only see a few breakout games pull these kinds of sales. The extraction shooter has effectively made over $500 million in full game sales alone, and given the game's popularity, it's possible that Arc Raiders has made close to or even more from in-game purchases, microtransactions, and season passes.

Arc's huge success has eaten into this year's Call of Duty game, and Activision was also hit on the other side with Battlefield 6 from EA. Given Arc has sold 12 million copies, and Battlefield 6 at an estimated 20 million, it's possible that Black Ops 7 has seen diminished sales as a result of the competition. It's hard to tell, but based on our analysis, Call of Duty was not in the top 5 most-played games on PS5 in the US for the first time in 10 years.

To put these numbers into perspective, Modern Warfare 2 generated over $1 billion from full game sales alone, indicating around 14.3 million sales. This was the best-selling Call of Duty of all time, however Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirmed that Black Ops 6 was actually "the biggest Call of Duty release ever."