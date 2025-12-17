Battlefield 6 beats Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 for best-selling title of the year

TL;DR: Battlefield 6 leads as the best-selling game of 2026, outperforming Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 despite Black Ops 7's recent release. Battlefield 6 maintains strong sales and a larger active player base, highlighting its market dominance and sustained popularity in the competitive gaming industry.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has lost to Electronic Arts' Battlefield 6 for the best-selling game of 2026, with recent data from Circana indicating the latest Battlefield entry continues to top the charts.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The data was released by Mat Piscatella, the Senior Director & Video Game Industry Thought Leader at Circana, who published the above chart on BlueSky, showcasing that Battlefield 6 has maintained its top position on the most-sold chart since it debuted in October this year. The chart states the reporting period is between 1/5/2025 and 11/29/2025, and Battlefield 6 is sitting at the number one spot, followed by NBA 2K26 and then Monster Hunter: Wilds.

Popular Popular Now: Steam Replay 2025 shows that only 14% of all user playtime was spent playing new PC games

In the fourth position is Borderlands 4, followed by EA Sports College Football 26, Madden NFL 26, and then finally in seventh position, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. Notably, Black Ops 7 has only been available to purchase since November 14, meaning Battlefield 6 has had more than a month more time to be sold than Black Ops 7. However, given the current climate and market sentiment surrounding Black Ops 7, it wouldn't be surprising if the title only crept up a few spots on the chart before the end of the year.

One indicator that Black Ops 7 isn't performing very well is the Steam playerbase, which saw a sharp spike from approximately 42,000 to 100,000 at the time of launch. However, that number has declined to just 50,000 as of this month. By comparison, Battlefield 6 is currently sitting at around 100,000 concurrent players.