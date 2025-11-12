Arc Raiders has sold 4 million copies in two weeks, is Nexon's biggest launch ever

Arc Raiders has sold over 4 million copies and had the biggest launch in Nexon's history, the live service games giant has confirmed.
Embark's latest extraction shooter Arc Raiders is gaming's latest breakout hit with over 4 million copies sold and 700,000 concurrent players in less than two weeks. On a rough sales basis, that's around $160 million in gross revenue from Arc Raiders (which is less after Sony, Microsoft, Epic, and Steam take their cuts).
In a Q3 press release, Nexon president and CEO Junghun Lee says Arc Raiders did so well that it helped spike the company's revenue by +61%, and that it was the biggest game that Nexon has ever launched.
- Read more: Arc Raiders currently #1 best-seller on Steam, hits over 264,000 players on day one
- Read more: The Finals hits 10 million players in just two weeks
"Nexon's recent results include 61% year-over-year revenue growth from our MapleStory franchise in Q3 and the highly successful global launch of a new IP, ARC Raiders," said Junghun Lee, President and CEO of Nexon.
Lee goes on to say that Arc Raiders has content planned throughout next year, and if this kind of performance continues, the franchise will be solidified as part of Nexon's golden IP lineup. It's worth mentioning that Nexon said something similar about Embark's other free-to-play game, The Finals.
"ARC Raiders is the most successful global launch in Nexon's history - an extraordinary achievement for an all-new IP. Backed by a pipeline of fresh content that extends through 2026, we believe ARC Raiders could become an enduring contributor to Nexon's portfolio of blockbuster global franchises."
Nexon further confirms Arc Raiders is coming to China thanks to a partnership with Tencent, but that version may operate in a closed environment and not interact with global audiences.
Below we've collected the relevant quotes about Arc Raiders from Nexon's Q3 report:
With more than four million units sold in under two weeks and strong retention, ARC Raiders has made an extraordinary debut as a fresh new experience in a massive shooter genre filled with legacy games. Beginning this month, the game will be sustained by a steady cadence of events and fresh content designed to engage the core and attract new players.
ARC Raiders, an all-new PvPvE extraction shooter from Nexon's Embark Studios, launched on October 30, and continues to hold the #1 ranking on Steam's Top Sellers list with more than four million games sold, high retention, and more than 700,000 concurrent players in the second week of operation. New content is scheduled to begin this month and continue through 2026 and beyond.
Tencent will host an Open Beta for the Chinese adaptation of Embark Studios' THE FINALS from November 18. The partnership will also bring a unique adaptation of The First Berserker: Khazan and ARC Raiders® to China, further expanding our presence in this large market.