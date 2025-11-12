Arc Raiders has sold 4 million copies in two weeks, is Nexon's biggest launch ever

Arc Raiders has sold over 4 million copies on console and PC in its first two weeks, generating $160 million in gross sales revenue on all platforms.

TL;DR: Arc Raiders, Nexon's most successful global launch, sold over 4 million copies with 700,000 concurrent players, driving a 61% revenue increase. This PvPvE extraction shooter will receive continuous content through 2026 and expand into China via Tencent, positioning it as a key franchise in Nexon's portfolio.

Arc Raiders has sold over 4 million copies and had the biggest launch in Nexon's history, the live service games giant has confirmed.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Embark's latest extraction shooter Arc Raiders is gaming's latest breakout hit with over 4 million copies sold and 700,000 concurrent players in less than two weeks. On a rough sales basis, that's around $160 million in gross revenue from Arc Raiders (which is less after Sony, Microsoft, Epic, and Steam take their cuts).

In a Q3 press release, Nexon president and CEO Junghun Lee says Arc Raiders did so well that it helped spike the company's revenue by +61%, and that it was the biggest game that Nexon has ever launched.

"Nexon's recent results include 61% year-over-year revenue growth from our MapleStory franchise in Q3 and the highly successful global launch of a new IP, ARC Raiders," said Junghun Lee, President and CEO of Nexon.

Lee goes on to say that Arc Raiders has content planned throughout next year, and if this kind of performance continues, the franchise will be solidified as part of Nexon's golden IP lineup. It's worth mentioning that Nexon said something similar about Embark's other free-to-play game, The Finals.

"ARC Raiders is the most successful global launch in Nexon's history - an extraordinary achievement for an all-new IP. Backed by a pipeline of fresh content that extends through 2026, we believe ARC Raiders could become an enduring contributor to Nexon's portfolio of blockbuster global franchises."

Nexon further confirms Arc Raiders is coming to China thanks to a partnership with Tencent, but that version may operate in a closed environment and not interact with global audiences.

Below we've collected the relevant quotes about Arc Raiders from Nexon's Q3 report: