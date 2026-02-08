Arc Raiders has been 'very profitable' for creator Embark Studios

With over 12 million sales across all platforms, and a controlled budget, Arc Raiders is apparently a highly profitable game for the devs that created it.

Arc Raiders has been a hugely profitable game for Embark Studios, but we can't be sure just how much the developer's take actually is.

With over 12 million sales across all platforms, PvPvE extraction shooter Arc Raiders is one of the most popular games on the market right now. The game sells for $40 per copy, and direct math says Arc Raiders could have made up to $496 million, or half a billion, from launch until January 2026 (this doesn't account for returns, charge-backs, and key resellers).

It's also recently been confirmed that Arc Raiders is a highly profitable game. There's reports that Arc Raiders had a budget of $75 million, and Embark won't confirm this number, but studio CEO Patrick Soderlund tells IGN that it's "not far off" and is a "ballpark" figure. In that same interview, Soderlund comments on the game's profitability and what it means for the people who made Arc Raiders.

It's almost impossible to figure out how much money that Embark took home as a result of Arc Raider's sales. Remember that each platform-holder (Valve, Sony, Microsoft) takes their portion of each sale from the get-go. These shares are often negotiated beforehand, and if the game does well, creators have more leverage to negotiate more favorable deals.

It's also important to remember that Nexon is involved, and that company will also take a cut. So it's not as simple as taking the sale price, multiplying it by copies sold, and then subtracting an estimated budget from that value.

Soderlund's words are a rare look at optimism and hope in the games industry as it is being wracked by cost reductions and funding pullbacks, leading to significant re-organizations, layoffs, studio closures, and content cancellation.