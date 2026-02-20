Arc Raiders boss promoted to executive chairman of Nexon following high-level success

Thanks to the success of Arc Raiders, Embark Studios and former Battlefield lead Patrick Soderlund has been appointed executive chairman at Nexon.

TL;DR: Nexon has promoted Patrick Soderlund, CEO of Embark Studios and creator of the hit game Arc Raiders, to executive chairman, granting him broad authority over the company's global strategy and creative direction. Arc Raiders sold over 12 million copies in under three months, proving highly profitable and driving Nexon's growth plans.

Arc Raiders is doing so well that Nexon is ready to entrust the future of its gaming brand to one of the leads behind the game.

Nexon, one of the biggest gladiators in the billion-dollar live service arena, today announced a surprise business decision by appointing a key creative to a high-level executive position.

Patrick Soderlund, the CEO of Arc Raiders developer Embark Studios, has been promoted to executive chairman at the company. Having spent years working on Battlefield as CEO of DICE, Soderlund went on to found Embark and create one of the hottest gaming sensations on the planet. Soderlund's rise within Nexon is similar to that of the late (and great) Vince Zampella, who received a hefty promotion to lead the Battlefield franchise following Apex Legends' billion-dollar success.

Throughout his career, Söderlund has demonstrated the type of hands-on strategic and creative leadership that is needed to transform Nexon. In this newly created role, he takes on broad authority over the company's long-term strategy, creative direction, and how Nexon develops games globally. "He will work closely with CEO Junghun Lee and the executive leadership team as the company enters its next phase of growth. In this scenario, Söderlund sets the strategic direction and Lee implements the plans. "Söderlund remains CEO of Embark Studios, the Nexon subsidiary behind ARC Raiders.

Arc Raiders remains one of the most popular and best-selling games in recent memory, with over 12 million copies sold in less than 3 months on the market.

Shortly after this milestone was reached, Soderlund is quoted saying that Arc Raiders has been "very profitable" for the group.

Soderlund says this about the new promotion:

"Nexon has all the assets to unleash dramatic growth - incredibly talented people, iconic franchises, large and committed player communities, and best-in-class live service capabilities."

"This is an enormous opportunity, but one that will require deep focus and discipline. Junghun and I are aligned on what needs to happen and I'm ready to get to work."