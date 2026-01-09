Steam Machine price leak suggests it will cost as much as an iPhone

Valve revealed the Steam Machine in November last year, with the announcement stating the new device was to arrive sometime in 2026.
One of the biggest points of the Steam Machine's unveiling video and following interviews Valve conducted with the press was affordability and ease of use. Valve hasn't officially said how much the Steam Machine will be, and since the unveiling speculation has been all over the place with some hoping for approximately $500, and others warning that it will be a $1,000+ PC/console.
The latest leaks come from Czech retailer Smarty.cz, which lists the 512GB Steam Machine model for about $950 and the 2TB model for $1,070. It should be noted these prices are estimations, and were conversions, which means US buyers from local retailers may not have to incur some taxes or trade tariffs.
Officially, Valve hasn't commented on price and with the DRAM market currently buckling under the pressure of AI companies gobbling up all the supply, Valve is most likely waiting to see how much memory supply it can secure before announcing a price to the public. If the pricing leak is correct, the Steam Machine will cost as much as an iPhone 17 Pro, $1,099.
