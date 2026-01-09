Xbox Developer Direct to feature 'secret' fourth game in surprise announcement

TL;DR: Microsoft will host Xbox Developer Direct 2026 on January 22, revealing three confirmed games: Forza Horizon 6, the delayed Fable, and Game Freak's Beast of Reincarnation. A surprise fourth title is rumored, though details remain undisclosed. The event promises significant gameplay showcases for upcoming console and PC releases.

Microsoft recently officially confirmed it will be hosting the Xbox Developer Direct 2026 on January 22 at 10 AM PT, where the company will showcase three titles.

However, Shinobi602, a prominent leaker with a healthy track record for predicting reveals, said in a post on the ResetEra board that Microsoft has a surprise reveal, a "secret fourth game". Shinobi602 was asked what the game is and the leaker said they aren't too excited about the title as it doesn't match their personal taste. Other than that, no information was given on the secret fourth game.

So far three games have been confirmed for the Xbox Developer Direct 2026, Forza Horizon 6 from Playground Games, which is certainly one to keep your eyes on after the developers said the open-world experience within Japan will "blow fans" away. Next is Fable, which Playground Games has been working on for seven years. Fable was originally meant to release in 2025, but was delayed to a 2026 release window, and some insiders have even said it could possibly slip into a 2027 release window.

Read more: Fable and Forza Horizon 6 headline new Xbox Developer Direct showcase

However, the reveal at the Xbox Developer Direct is expected to showcase a lot of gameplay, which will give us the clearest indication of the current state of the game yet. Last is a third-party game called Beast of Reincarnation from Pokemon developer Game Freak, marking the developer's first title outside of the Pokemon franchise. All three titles are expected to launch this year on consoles and PC.