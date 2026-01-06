ASUS introduces the new ROG Kithara gaming headset for audiophiles

The ROG Kithara is a new premium gaming headset announced at CES 2026 that delivers audiophile-grade sound with its massive 100mm drivers.

TL;DR: The ROG Kithara is a premium wired gaming headset featuring ROG-tuned 100mm HIFIMANN planar magnetic drivers and an open-back design for audiophile-grade sound with a wide frequency range. It offers versatile connectivity, clear full-band microphone, and comfortable wear, launching soon at $359 USD.

The new ROG Kithara is a premium gaming headset that stood out at CES 2026 for its focus on delivering audiophile-grade sound. Although it sports the ROG branding and a stylish design, the overall look and wired setup are reminiscent of premium stereo headphones you plug into an amplifier.

With large cups and an open-back design, the new ROG Kithara gaming headset is powered by ROG-tuned 100mm HIFIMANN planar magnetic drivers with an ultra-wide frequency range of 8Hz to 55kHz. This is well and truly above what you'd find in a typical wireless headset, and is being used here to deliver rich, detailed sound across gaming and other media.

As a wired audiophile headset with a full-band (20Hz to 20kHz) microphone for clear, detailed chat, it's also versatile in its connectivity options. It's compatible with any audio headphone or headset interface, as the ROG Kithara ships with a 4.4mm balanced plug, plus 3.5mm and 6.3mm plugs, and a USB adapter for compatibility with DACs, PCs, consoles, and mobile devices.

At CES 2026, we got to go hands-on, or is that ears-on, with the ROG Kithara in a soundproof booth. Listening to a variety of music (albeit streamed), you can definitely hear the difference in the crisp, detailed mid-range and high-end frequencies, alongside the expanded soundstage you get from its open-back design.

For an audiophile-grade headset, the sound profile is also balanced, with snappiness or crispness from the planar magnetic drivers' fast transient response. This basically means you get the details without any lingering effects, like frequency distortion or bleeding.

And although it weighs around 420 grams, the ROG Kithara is also comfortable to wear thanks to its ski-band design and the extended length of the headband, which improves weight distribution.

The ROG Kithara is launching soon for $359 USD.