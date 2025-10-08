Nacon's R5 SPEAR PRO HS headset offers 'studio-grade audio' for PS5 gamers for $70

The new wired RIG R5 SPEAR PRO HS gaming headset from Nacon features impressive specs, and is officially licensed and optimized for PlayStation consoles.

TL;DR: Nacon's RIG R5 SPEAR PRO HS is a $69.99 wired gaming headset officially licensed for PlayStation, featuring custom-tuned 40mm graphene drivers for studio-grade, distortion-free audio. Optimized for PS4 and PS5 with Tempest 3D spatial audio, it includes a broadcast-quality boom microphone and magnetic Mod-Plates.

Nacon has announced its latest gaming headset, the new RIG R5 SPEAR PRO HS, which is officially licensed for use with PlayStation consoles. Thanks to the custom-tuned 40mm graphene drivers, which the company claims eliminate "virtually all audio distortion," the wired gaming headset delivers a "studio-grade audio experience" for $69.99 USD.

As an officially licensed PlayStation product, in addition to the RIG branding, you've also got the official PlayStation logo on both earcups on the all-black design. The PlayStation logo is featured on the headset's magnetically removable SNAP+LOCK 'Mod-Plates,' which the company plans to use in future headset designs, alongside releasing limited-edition 'Mod-Plate' designs.

In addition to the "studio-grade" audio that has been built, tuned, and optimized for competitive gaming and first-person shooters, Nacon also notes that the 6mm boom microphone (with its 50Hz-15kHz frequency range) is also "broadcast-grade" in quality.

"Our goal with the R5 was to develop a headset purpose-built for competitive gamers, and graphene is at the heart of that promise," said RIG Head of Product, Michael Jessup. "With a total harmonic distortion of less than 0.5% and an expansive frequency range, the R5 PRO HS is built for gamers seeking studio-grade audio for gaming."

The 20 Hz - 40kHz frequency range of the graphene drivers is also HD, highlighting the premium hardware and audio of the relatively affordable RIG R5 SPEAR PRO HS. Naturally, as it's a headset compatible and designed for the PS4 and the PS5, the RIG R5 SPEAR PRO HS is optimized for the latter's Tempest 3D spatial audio technology.

The new RIG R5 SPEAR PRO HS launches in the US on November 1, where it will be sold exclusively at Best Buy.