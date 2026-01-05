NVIDIA transforms 360Hz gaming monitors into 1000Hz displays with G-Sync Pulsar

TL;DR: NVIDIA's G-Sync Pulsar technology enhances motion clarity on select 27-inch 1440p 360Hz monitors by using a rolling backlight scan to reduce blur, delivering performance comparable to 1000Hz displays. Launching post-CES 2026 with brands like Acer and ASUS, it significantly improves visual sharpness in fast-motion scenes.

NVIDIA has unveiled G-Sync Pulsar, a new display technology coming to select 27-inch 1440p 360Hz panels, which NVIDIA claims achieves motion clarity performance equivalent to 1000Hz refresh rate displays.

NVIDIA explained during a press briefing that G-Sync Pulsar is one of the company's latest and most impressive technologies it's releasing at CES 2026. Pulsar is launching with select monitor brands such as Acer, AOC, ASUS, and MSI. The feature will be exclusive to 27-inch IPS WQHD 2560 x 1440p 360Hz refresh rate models, and availability is set right after CES 2026.

So, how does Pulsar actually work and how can it take a 360Hz monitor and make it feel like a 1000Hz monitor? NVIDIA explains Pulsar introduces a rolling backlight that when a single frame is produced initiates a scan when a frame is generated. Traditionally, during a scan out in VRR backlight strobing blur can be produced as the image within frames does not perfectly line up with the previous and next few frames, which is perceived as a blur effect.

Pulsar introduces a rolling scan that enables regional backlight pulsing. The pulse, as shown by the above image, targets the region where the two frames as split. By doing this pixels are given time to stabilize before they are lit by another backlight, reducing the total blur within an image. NVIDIA writes that pulses at 25% of frame time produces 4x the effective motion clarity.

