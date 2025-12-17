Bethesda explains why Elder Scrolls VI is taking so long: 'It's a process, we always overlap'

Executive producer Todd Howard says that Bethesda Game Studios is working on multiple projects at once, and that Elder Scrolls 6 is 'progressing well'

TL;DR: Bethesda is dedicating extensive time to develop The Elder Scrolls 6, prioritizing quality and innovation over speed. Following Starfield's 2023 release, the studio focuses on strong pre-production and new technologies to deliver a polished RPG experience, emphasizing that the game will launch only when it meets high standards.

Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls 6 seven years ago, and the studio says that it's prepared to spend as much time as it takes on development in order to make the new RPG adventure as good as it possibly can be.

Following Starfield's release in 2023, Bethesda Game Studios is now full steam ahead on The Elder Scrolls 6...but it still could be a while before we actually get to jump into the game world (it's Hammerfell or High Rock, depending on who you ask).

In a new interview with Game Informer, key Bethesda devs give updates on TESVI's development, with Todd Howard himself saying that project overlap and the studio's desire to have a strong creative foundational base of pre-production content and ideas are core reasons on why the game has taken so long to make.

"It's progressing really well. The majority of the studio's on VI, but I'll say this: We always overlap. So, we're very used to overlapping development. And we have long pre-productions on things so that we feel good about them. And it's a process. We all wish it went a little bit faster - or a lot faster - but it's a process that we want to get right,."

Bethesda Games Studios director Angela Browder also says that the teams are conjuring some gaming magic behind the scenes, utilizing new technologies to make some wow moments.

I will be honest, for me, sometimes I see things that are happening, and I go, 'Angela from Skyrim days could never have envisioned seeing this like this now,' and that is a cool thing to be a part of.

Finally we have quotes from Emil Pagliarulo, studio design director at BGS, who says that work on Elder Scrolls 6 will take as long as it takes. That's not what fans necessarily want to hear, but it does underline the group's focus on quality.