Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora playerbase spikes by 553% following new Avatar: Fire and Ash movie

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is seeing a significant uptick in players on Steam, with a 553% jump in concurrent users as the game is the #11 best-seller.

TL;DR: Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game saw a 553% surge in concurrent players following the global success of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash film. The boost, aided by a $20 Steam sale and a new expansion, highlights the growing impact of transmedia strategies on video game sales and engagement.

The new Avatar movie has helped reinvigorate sales of Ubisoft's adventure game set in James Cameron's franchise.

James Cameron's new Avatar: Fire and Ash film is a mega-hit across the globe, and viewers are looking to experiences like video games to further their engagement with the franchise. Data from SteamDB indicates that concurrent players in Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game are up an astronomical 553% thanks to the film's tremendous acclaim.

According to the data, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora had just 1,911 players a day before the new Avatar film was released, and the game ultimately jumped to an all-time high of 12,496 users just two days ago. It's also worth mentioning that Frontiers of Pandora is on sale for just $20 on Steam, and the spike of users does reflect new buyers, as the Avatar game is currently #11 on Steam's best sellers charts.

Ubisoft has capitalized on the film's release by launching a big new expansion, From the Ashes, on the same day as the movie's launch into theaters.

This story is the latest example of a trend that practically all video game companies are chasing as they seek to break the traditional confines of software/services and expand to transmedia business models.

Many companies have seen success with this tactic, with Microsoft being at the forefront with the Fallout TV series. However, Capcom has also seen marked spikes in software sales as a result of transmedia--the Devil May Cry series on Netflix, for example, helped boost franchise game sales.