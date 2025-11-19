Physical game sales in the UK are plummeting, Ubisoft says

A new Ubisoft tax filing shows that physical game sales are down significantly in fiscal year 2025, and physical is expected to fall further in FY26.

TL;DR: Ubisoft's UK publishing revenue for FY25 was impacted by a 35% decline in UK physical game sales and a 25% drop in hardware sales due to a maturing console cycle and market shift to digital and subscription models.

New tax filings for Ubisoft's overseas publishing division reveals key stats on game sales in the region.

Ubisoft Limited, the company's publishing group in the UK, gives a dour update on the state of physical game sales in the UK. According to the company's full-year earnings records, the physical games market in the United Kingdom has dropped heavily, with sales plummeting by -35% in FY25 compared to the year prior.

The group also says that console sales slid by -25% in FY25 (April 2024 - March 2025), indicating that Sony's expensive PlayStation 5 Pro, which was released in November 2024, may not have moved the needle much in the UK. It's also worth noting that this was before the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, which launched in June 2025, months after the document's cut-off date.

We've included the lengthy passage from the document because it's all quite relevant to what's happening in the games industry at large, and gives a rare look at the performance of an overseas market through the lens of a major player.

Ubisoft also talks about how game sales are being impacted by subscriptions and free-to-play, but that has been a trend for many years now, albeit Ubisoft is starting to feel the squeeze more and more through its successive fiscal year lineups.