PlayStation 6 and Xbox Next could be delayed: 'industry as a whole' concerned over RAM supply

The out-of-control DRAM crisis will have some major flow-on effects in the years to come, with reports that the next-gen PlayStation 6 and Xbox Next consoles might not release in their expected 2027-2028 timeline, with major issues in DRAM supply and skyrocketing prices.

In a new report published by Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, console manufacturers Sony and Microsoft are in quite the pickle regarding their respective next-gen consoles because of mammoth RAM price increases. Tom reports that the situation has Sony and Microsoft debating their PlayStation 6 and Xbox Next console releases past their 2027-2028 release window.

Tom writes: "RAM manufacturers will be able to build out their infrastructure to produce more RAM" that would see prices dropping". Tom explains: "While consoles have traditionally been subsidized to a certain extent in the past, it seems like RAM availability and price increases will mean that the next generation of consoles, which were already believed to be much higher in price than previous generations, could be extortionate".

Prices are the number one factor on whether a good, high-end product, like a next-gen console -- succeeds or dies. With upwards of 3x or more DRAM on the new AMD RDNA 5-based GPUs on the APUs for the PS6 and Xbox Magnus consoles, the price on DRAM alone is going to be a significant hit for the next-gen consoles.

This is why we're seeing Microsoft reportedly taking a different path with its new Xbox, but pre-built PCs with semi-custom AMD chips will be the new Xboxes, leaving Sony to dominate the single-release console market with the PlayStation 6, and probably a PS6 Pro a couple of years later. But the same issue arises: the DRAM crisis.

With more products being Xboxes = more DRAM = higher costs for Microsoft (that have to be eaten as losses) or higher costs to the consumer = more expensive gaming systems. Whatever the next steps are for consoles, I can't imagine being in those board rooms right now planning years ahead because of the DRAM crisis.