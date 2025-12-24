Samsung DS division that handles DRAM, NAND, and more receives 100% performance bonuses

Samsung Electronics' Device Solutions (DS) division, responsible for the company's semiconductor business, will be paying performance-based bonuses of up to 100% of base salary.
Samsung's semiconductor competitiveness has increased greatly this year, with huge sales in HBM memory and securing important supply contracts with NVIDIA for next-gen HBM4 memory. Samsung recently announced the payment rate for the second half of 2026's "Target Achievement Incentive" (TAI)" was on its internal bulletin board on December 22, reports Korean outlet AJU news.
TAI is one of Samsung Electronics' internal performance-based bonus systems, with each division's performance evaluated once per year -- in the first half, and second half of the year -- and a differential payment of up to 100% monthly base salary is made, with the second-half TAI payment hitting Samsung staffers' accounts on December 24.
Samsung Electronics' DS Division's Memory Division has been awarded with 100% TAI, which is a huge increase from the 25% that was awarded to the division earlier this year. This is because Samsung has had a stellar year in its semiconductor department, with huge supply of its 12-layer HBM3E memory chips to NVIDIA, and the recent skyrocketing in memory prices.
The Semiconductor Research Institute and the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center will also receive 100% performance-based bonuses