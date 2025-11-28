Samsung's new breakthrough NAND flash storage uses 96% less power, more details at CES 2026

Samsung achieves a technological milestone with next-gen NAND flash storage that uses an incredible 96% less power for future devices.

TL;DR: Samsung has developed next-generation NAND flash storage that reduces power consumption by up to 96% compared to current technology. This breakthrough, based on ferroelectric transistors and oxide semiconductors, promises significant energy efficiency improvements for AI data centers, smartphones, and other devices, potentially transforming future storage solutions.

Samsung has reportedly reached a technological achievement with its next-gen NAND flash storage, which lowers power consumption by an incredible 96% compared to NAND flash inside of devices today.

NAND flash storage is used inside of a multitude of things and it isn't slowing down, with NAND used in AI data centers, smartphones, and a bunch of other technology devices used today. NAND flash power consumption continues to increase with each iteration, but Samsung's new NAND flash storage is the future with incredible power efficiency.

In a new paper co-authored by 34 researchers titled "Ferroelectric Transistor for Low-Power NAND Flash Memory" which was published in the Nature academic journal, the research started over oxide semiconductors, with Korean outlet SEDaily reporting that these were "unsustainable" for high-performance chips because of their high threshold voltage.

However, the researchers found something quite interesting in this pursuit -- they could be used as a catalyst for reducing power consumption in NAND flash storage by increasing layers and higher capacities.

The researchers tried blocking currents lower than the threshold voltage, discovering that the leakage current could be controlled, and power efficiency lowered by incredible amounts. With NAND flash storage, this technology uses a cell string structure where cell storage data are connected in series, with the number of cells increasing, power consumption also increases.

One of the main reasons for that leakage is that even after the cell switch is off, as well as the height increases, power consumption increases for read and write operations on the NAND flash storage. The researchers found that these disadvantages, introducing a new method where NAND flash storage consumes up to 96% less power compared to traditional storage chips.

The report from SEDaily doesn't state when the new NAND flash storage technology would be commercialized -- if at all -- but when it does enter mass production, Samsung will have quite the game-changer on its hands for future devices.