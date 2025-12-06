Samsung wins a presidential award in South Korea for its 24Gb 40Gbps GDDR7 DRAM

TL;DR: Samsung Electronics received a presidential award for its world-first 12nm-class, 40Gbps, 24Gb GDDR7 memory, highlighting its technological leadership. GDDR7 powers NVIDIA's latest GPUs, including the GeForce RTX 50 series and AI-focused Rubin CPX, with NVIDIA doubling Samsung's GDDR7 production orders for future AI and graphics applications.

Samsung Electronics' GDDR7 memory dies have won presidential recognition this week, as Samsung's continued technological competitiveness gains industry respect after its huge turnaround earlier this year.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new report from the Korea Times, we're hearing that at the recent 2025 Korea Tech Festival in Seoul, which was hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Resources, the South Korean government awarded a presidential honor to Samsung's world-first 12nm-class, 40Gbps, 24Gb GDDR7 memory.

This isn't the first time for Samsung either, as it's the 12th time that the memory giant has received the presidential commendation, which is the highest number awarded to a single company. It previously received presidential recognition with its 14nm-class DDR5 memory in 2022, and the 64-layer 3D V-NAND flash back in 2017.

GDDR7 is widely used throughout NVIDIA's new Blackwell-powered GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, with up to 32GB of GDDR7 on the flagship GeForce RTX 5090. Not only that, but on the AI side of things, GDDR7 is being used as a cheaper, more power efficient alternate to HBM, with GDDR7 being used on NVIDIA's new inference-focused GPU -- Rubin CPX -- which will rock a huge 128GB of GDDR7 memory.

NVIDIA is also reportedly preparing a new B40 AI GPU for the China market, which meets strict US export restrictions, and will use GDDR7 memory in place of HBM. NVIDIA also recently asked Samsung to DOUBLE the production of its GDDR7 memory, telling Samsung that "we'll double the order, so be ready", with more on that in the links above.