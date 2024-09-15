Sony says setting up a PC can be 'difficult' compared to consoles, after $699 price on PS5 Pro

Sony says that setting up a PC can be 'difficult' compared to consoles, as it faces backlash over the $699 pricing on its just-announced PS5 Pro.

Speaking with Nikkei, Hideaki Nishino, the CEO of the Platform Business Group at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said that the key selling point to its userbase with the new PS5 Pro is the simplicity compared to the PC. Nishino said: "I think that with mobile devices, there are a lot of games that show ads, and with PCs, the setup can be difficult. With PS, you can immediately enjoy the content you purchased as soon as you turn it on. Even in the stores where you buy software, the products are clearly displayed, making it an intuitive experience".

He's not wrong.

You can buy a PS5 or PS5 Pro, take it out of the box and within a few minutes it's plugged in and ready to go... start signing in and downloading your games. If you were to buy the parts to build a new PC and had never built a PC before, it is definitely going to be difficult. You can visit websites or watch YouTube tutorials and learn how to do it (and some will love it, building your PC part by part is an amazing journey compared to buying a pre-built, or a console).

This is definitely difficult, so let's make it easier -- you buy a pre-built gaming PC -- the process is still harder if you've never done it before. Getting Windows setup, installing your platforms (Steam, Blizzard, Epic Games Store, etc) and then configuring your system (visuals, audio, mouse, keyboard, display settings, etc). It's definitely more difficult, but it's not rocket science, and you get far more out of your PC than you do with a pure gaming console.

But, Sony wants to sell those PS5 Pro consoles leading into the next-gen PS6 generation... and so far it has blasted Microsoft and its Xbox Series X/S consoles out of the water... onwards with PS5 Pro and next-gen PS6 consoles.