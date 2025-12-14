Return of 4GB RAM in smartphones by 2026 amidst DRAM crisis, microSD slots make a comeback

DRAM shortages may lead to the return of 4GB RAM smartphones and microSD slots by 2026, with flagship devices seeing a slowdown in RAM upgrades.

TL;DR: Ongoing DRAM shortages are driving smartphone makers to reintroduce 4GB models and microSD slots in 2026, while rising memory costs force price hikes and reduced specifications across smartphones and notebooks. High-end devices face significant price pressure, with industry-wide adjustments expected by mid-2026.

The future of smartphones is being heavily impacted by the ongoing DRAM shortages, with smartphone makers reportedly set to reintroduce 4GB smartphones in the future... as well as the return of the microSD card slot for (hopefully slightly cheaper) storage expansion.

In a new report from TrendForce, memory prices are projected to rise "sharply again" in Q1 2026, exerting "significant cost pressure on global end-device manufacturers". Smartphone and notebook makers are compelled to increase their product prices and reduce, yes, reduce specifications.

TrendForce notes that memory is increasingly accounting for a larger share of the BOM (bill of material) costs in consumer devices like smartphones and PCs, where we've seen giants like Dell tell its staff that huge price increases on their laptops and desktop PCs are coming... and they aren't, and won't be, the only ones.

Apple has massive profitability, and the memory components in the total BOM for the iPhone are expected to "significantly increase" in Q1 2026, so much so that it could see Apple completely reevaluate its pricing strategies for new iPhones and consider either removing, or removing price cuts on older iPhones.

On the Android side of things, smartphone makers aiming at the mid-to-low-end segments, where RAM is a crucial marketing differentiator and a significant part of the BOM, rising DRAM costs will push them to raise the launch prices of new smartphones in 2026. Not only that, but these companies will also need to change the pricing or lifecycle of existing models in order to minimize losses.

On the high-end and mid-range smartphones, DRAM capacities are expected to be cut down to minimum standards, which will slow down upgrade cycles. The most affected smartphones will be the lower-end handsets, where base models are expected to see a return of 4GB in 2026.

TrendForce also noted that rising memory costs will force notebook makers to adjust their product portfolios, procurement strategies, and regional sales strategies. High-end ultra-thin notebooks that have mobile DRAM soldered directly onto the motherboard can't reduce costs by lowering specifications or replacing modes, with these models having stricter design limitations, making this segment the most prone to experiencing early, and "significant price pressure".

On the consumer notebook side of things, demand "remains quite responsive" to shifts in specifications and pricing, reports TrendForce, but they note that current stock levels of finished goods and inexpensive memory "help safeguard short-term profits". While prices might stay stable for now, medium- and long-term adjustments, such as lowering specification or raising prices are "inevitable".

TrendForce says that more significant price fluctuations in the PC market are coming by Q2 2026... which is right in time for Computex 2026.