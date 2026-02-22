TweakTown
News
Computer Systems

Lenovo warns of another PC price hike in March, tells partners to buy now

Lenovo is set to raise prices yet again for its consumer PC, tablet, and mobile as the memory and storage crisis continues to impact the industry.

Lenovo warns of another PC price hike in March, tells partners to buy now
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Lenovo will increase prices on select PCs, tablets, and mobile devices in March 2026 due to a global DRAM and NAND memory shortage driven by the AI boom. The company urges partners to place orders early, warning that unshipped orders after March 31 may face price adjustments amid ongoing market volatility.

Select products in Lenovo's 'Intelligent Devices Group' portfolio, which includes PCs, tablets, and mobile devices, are reportedly going to experience a price increase in early March 2026. This news arrives via CRN, citing Lenovo's Wade McFarland as the source.

Lenovo warns of another PC price hike in March, tells partners to buy now 2
2

In a letter to its partners, confirmed by Lenovo, "the scope and impact of any updates will vary, and specific details will be communicated directly where applicable." In a follow-up statement provided to CRN, Ryan McCurdy, Lenovo's North America president, added that "there's no way around it" and that the company "absolutely had to adjust and continue to adjust" prices in response to the global DRAM and NAND crisis.

The last couple of months, or the beginning of 2026 to be more precise, have been tumultuous for the consumer technology market as the dramatic increase in memory and storage prices, alongside limited supply, has led to an unprecedented situation where the biggest players in the space, like Lenovo, are having to deal with the situation brought on by the current AI boom.

On the plus side, Lenovo is managing the ongoing situation with clear, open communication, which means that even though it's asking its partners to place any planned orders "as soon as possible," it's giving them dates and warnings about when pricing is set to change. However, there is an out for the company: it's also communicating that any orders not shipped by March 31, 2026, may see their prices change in response to evolving market conditions.

This is all indicative of the current volatility in the consumer tech space, where things are changing rapidly, and there's seemingly no guarantee that a price today will be the same tomorrow. And if it's not, it'll be retroactively adjusted.

NEWS SOURCE:crn.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles