Lenovo warns of another PC price hike in March, tells partners to buy now

Lenovo is set to raise prices yet again for its consumer PC, tablet, and mobile as the memory and storage crisis continues to impact the industry.

TL;DR: Lenovo will increase prices on select PCs, tablets, and mobile devices in March 2026 due to a global DRAM and NAND memory shortage driven by the AI boom. The company urges partners to place orders early, warning that unshipped orders after March 31 may face price adjustments amid ongoing market volatility.

Select products in Lenovo's 'Intelligent Devices Group' portfolio, which includes PCs, tablets, and mobile devices, are reportedly going to experience a price increase in early March 2026. This news arrives via CRN, citing Lenovo's Wade McFarland as the source.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a letter to its partners, confirmed by Lenovo, "the scope and impact of any updates will vary, and specific details will be communicated directly where applicable." In a follow-up statement provided to CRN, Ryan McCurdy, Lenovo's North America president, added that "there's no way around it" and that the company "absolutely had to adjust and continue to adjust" prices in response to the global DRAM and NAND crisis.

The last couple of months, or the beginning of 2026 to be more precise, have been tumultuous for the consumer technology market as the dramatic increase in memory and storage prices, alongside limited supply, has led to an unprecedented situation where the biggest players in the space, like Lenovo, are having to deal with the situation brought on by the current AI boom.

On the plus side, Lenovo is managing the ongoing situation with clear, open communication, which means that even though it's asking its partners to place any planned orders "as soon as possible," it's giving them dates and warnings about when pricing is set to change. However, there is an out for the company: it's also communicating that any orders not shipped by March 31, 2026, may see their prices change in response to evolving market conditions.

This is all indicative of the current volatility in the consumer tech space, where things are changing rapidly, and there's seemingly no guarantee that a price today will be the same tomorrow. And if it's not, it'll be retroactively adjusted.