Samsung denies rumors that it is phasing out its consumer SATA SSD production

Samsung denies rumors that it is abandoning its SATA SSD production, saying the 'rumor regarding the phasing out of Samsung SATA or other SSDs is false'.

Samsung has denied the recent rumors that it was planning to phase out its SATA SSDs, which hopefully makes consumers feel a little bit better in this topsy-turvy world of skyrocketing RAM and SSD prices.

In an exclusive statement with our friends over at Wccftech, a Samsung representative said: "the rumor regarding the phasing out of Samsung SATA or other SSDs is false".

As one of the largest NAND producers on the planet, it makes Samsung one of the biggest SSD supply chain champions, so the rumors that it was halting its SATA SSD production had some people very concerned, and rightfully so.

This doesn't stop the on-going DRAM crisis, which has caused a huge RAM and SSD storage shortage, with unstoppable demand from CSPs (cloud service provider) and AI companies. DRAM products like RAM, SSDs, GDDR and LPDDR memory have been selling like hotcakes, with prices that aren't coming down any time soon, but it has also hit consumer-facing storage products like SSDs and HDDs.

Wccftech reached out to SK hynix asking about the DRAM supply chain issues, with the South Korean memory giant saying they were working towards resolving the bottlenecks, but it would still be another few months before the situation in retail markets "returns to normal".