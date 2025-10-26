Xbox CEO pledges to release more games on Switch 2 and PlayStation 5

Xbox Gaming CEO Phil Spencer says more Switch 2 and PS5 games are on the way, which seems to reiterate his 'no red lines' exclusivity-breaking strategy.

TL;DR: Microsoft is expanding Xbox's cross-platform support by releasing major titles like Halo: Campaign Evolved on PlayStation 5 and Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition on Switch 2 in 2026. This strategy aims to boost sales, break exclusivity, and increase Xbox's profit margins while collaborating with Sony and Nintendo.

Microsoft just revealed two major products releasing on PlayStation 5 and Switch 2, and that cross-platform support will continue as Xbox breaks down exclusivity for good and all.

Xbox is being pressured by Microsoft execs to hit a 30% profit margin, and that means expanding sales. The high margin target is the main reason Xbox has chosen to break exclusivity on its first-party games and bring key franchises like Forza, Gears of War, and--more recently--Halo over to PlayStation for the first time ever. This trend will continue over time as Microsoft aims to "expand operating leverage" of the Xbox brand and "bring it closer to those of Microsoft's other lines of business."

In a recent interview with Japanese games magazine Famitsu, Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer reaffirmed Microsoft's commitment to releasing more games on rival hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2.

"We are making efforts to lower the barrier to entry for people to play our games through services such as Xbox Play Anywhere and Xbox Game Pass, but at the same time, if there are people who want to play our games on PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch 2, we would love for them to play our games on those platforms. In that regard, we have received excellent support from both Sony Interactive Entertainment and Nintendo."

Xbox just announced two major games for these platforms: Halo: Campaign Evolved, coming to the PlayStation 5 in 2026, and the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition coming to the Switch 2 also in 2026.

While we shouldn't expect any and every Xbox Game Studios game to cross over to other platforms, the majority of the bigger games should make the jump, albeit those decisions are at the sole discretion of Spencer himself.