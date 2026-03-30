Starfield on Switch 2 'might get cancelled', Bethesda reportedly having a hard time with port

Bethesda is reportedly struggling to get a smooth playable build of Starfield on Nintendo's new Switch 2 console, and the project could get cancelled.

TL;DR: Bethesda is struggling to develop Starfield for the Switch 2, facing significant challenges that may lead to its cancellation despite efforts to support the platform. Currently, only Indiana Jones and Oblivion remaster are confirmed for Switch 2, while Starfield launches on PlayStation 5 in April 2026.

A reliable YouTuber with inside knowledge says that Bethesda is having a tough time getting Starfield running on the Switch 2, and it's possible the game could get scrapped as a result of ongoing difficulties.

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Bethesda plans to support the Switch 2 in a big way, but it still hasn't announced Starfield for the platform. Reports say that the studio is indeed trying to develop the space epic on Switch 2 in a bid to better capitalize on the system's growing 17 million+ installed base.

Some of these games may not actually release, though, especially if they take too long or are too expensive to produce. Sources tell well-known video games leaker and insider NateTheHate that Bethesda is running into issues with Starfield's development on the handheld-console hybrid.

"Starfield is in development for Switch 2...it is having a laborious time, in terms of development. It's been struggling, and it sounds as though that they are not able to really get the port running better and making meaningful progress," Nate said in the video.

"In the near future, it may face cancellation. But they're trying."

So far, Bethesda has only confirmed two major games for Switch 2: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and the more recent Oblivion remaster.

Meanwhile, Starfield is set to launch on PlayStation 5 quite soon on April 7, 2026, complete with a new Terran Armada story DLC and Shattered Space in tow. The studio could help Xbox recapture the PlayStation Store's top-sellers charts, which happened both years prior in April 2024 and April 2025.