LG unveils the world's thinnest True Wireless OLED TV at CES 2026

LG is kicking off CES 2026 with something undeniably impressive, the Wallpaper TV, a paper-thin OLED TV that was first released in 2017, but is now back six years later with the new and improved W6.

LG fired off a press release that explained the company has reengineered the internal architecture of the Wallpaper TV, beginning with the lengthy process of reducing the size of components down to miniature levels. By successfully shrinking internal components, LG was able to reduce the width of the display to just 9mm, making the Wallpaper TV the world's thinnest True Wireless OLED TV.

LG explains the existence of the Wallpaper TV is to prove that thin silhouette design doesn't require a sacrifice in the viewing experience. Paired with its thin design is the integration of Brightness Booster Ultra, which LG writes is capable of achieving luminance levels up to 3.9 times brighter than typical OLED panels. Powering this impressive TV is the new Alpha 11 AI processor Gen 3, which features a new Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that is 5.6 times more powerful than LG evo TVs released last year.