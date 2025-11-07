NVIDIA may cancel the GeForce RTX 50 SUPER series

NVIDIA could cancel the launch of the GeForce RTX 50 SUPER series, which was expected to be announced at CES 2026 and launched early next year.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 SUPER series launch faces delays or cancellation due to severe DRAM and GDDR7 memory shortages driven by AI industry demand. Rising memory prices are impacting desktop GPU availability and costs, prompting NVIDIA to potentially prioritize more profitable RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs instead.

NVIDIA is expected to launch a SUPER version of the GeForce RTX 50-series next year, but a recent rumor suggests the company will delay that release due to memory shortages.

For those who don't know, the prices of DRAM and NAND flash have increased substantially recently, with one of the main reasons being the AI industry gobbling up all the supply. Unfortunately, due to supply constraints, DDR5 prices for desktop PCs have approximately doubled since just a few months ago.

With the increase in DRAM prices, we can also expect an increase in GDDR memory, with Uniko's Hardware reporting that due to the general shortage, 3GB GDDR7 won't be able to make it to the consumer market for desktop, "thus the super series is cancelled." Additionally, Uniko writes that it's expected current models available on the market are "expected to be more expensive very soon" because of the increasing cost of 2GB GDDR7.

NVIDIA was expected to release SUPER versions of the GeForce RTX 5080, 5070 Ti, and 5070, all of which would use 3GB GDDR7 memory dies, but with these shortages, it's possible the company has switched its focus to more profitable products, such as the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs, which use the same 3GB memory dies.

NVIDIA originally planned to release the RTX 50 SUPER series in the first or second quarter of next year, with a possible unveiling at CES 2026, but with these recent rumors and the rising price of memory, it's now possible there won't be one.