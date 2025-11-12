ZOTAC brings its GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5080 'Apocalypse' GPUs to the US

ZOTAC GAMING's custom anime-inspired GeForce RTX 5070 Ti APOCALYPSE OC and GeForce RTX 5080 APOCALYPSE OC are now available in the US for the first time.

TL;DR: ZOTAC GAMING launches anime-inspired GeForce RTX 50 Series APOCALYPSE GPUs in Western markets, featuring mech-themed designs, vapor chamber cooling, and RGB BladeLink fans. The RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5080 OC models offer factory overclocked performance with premium build quality, priced at $849.99 and $1,249.99 respectively.

It's not often that anime-inspired graphics cards with bespoke characters, a creative backstory, and a vibrant design make their way to Western markets, but that's precisely what's happening with ZOTAC GAMING's new GeForce RTX 50 Series 'APOCALYPSE' edition GPUs.

Available in two variants, ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 5070 Ti APOCALYPSE OC and ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 5080 APOCALYPSE OC are available now from ZOTAC's own US store and over at Newegg. The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti model is priced at $849.99 USD (Zotac Store, Newegg), while the GeForce 5080 model is priced at $1,249.99 USD (Zotac Store, Newegg).

Both are premium custom OC models featuring a design inspired by mechs, characterized by "aggressive, geometric lines" and a white, black, and gold finish that stands out from the rest of the company's GeForce RTX 50 Series lineup. That said, the anime girl character on the box isn't present on the GPUs, with the backplate design being surprisingly minimal compared to the front.

The design also includes a safety light for the 12V-2x6 to confirm that the connection is stable, vapor chamber cooling for the GPU, a reinforced metal mid-frame, a metal backplate, and three of the company's BladeLink fans. The middle fan features an RGB light ring for added style. These GPUs making their way outside of Asia is a first, as ZOTAC's previous-gen APOCALYPSE GPUs were exclusive to the region.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti APOCALYPSE OC, which is priced $100 higher than the RTX 5070 Ti's MSRP, ships with a Boost Clock speed of 2572 MHz - a decent 120 MHz increase over the reference spec. GeForce RTX 5080 APOCALYPSE OC, which is priced $250 higher than the RTX 5080 MSRP, ships with a Boost Clock speed of 2730 MHz - another decent 113 MHz increase over the reference spec.