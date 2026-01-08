PNY's new dual-slot NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 has two 120mm fans

PNY's new GeForce RTX 50 Series Slim Series of graphics cards includes three models covering the RTX 5070, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5080.

At CES 2026, PNY announced a new lineup of GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards with the new dual-slot Slim trio. The compact design is designed for SFF (Small Form Factor) builds, and there are three variants covering the GeForce RTX 5070, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5080.

Seeing the GeForce RTX 5080 included here is impressive, as there are very few dual-slot RTX 5080 cards available outside NVIDIA's Founders Edition. In fact, these new GPUs from PNY adopt the dual-flow-through fan design seen in the Founders Edition cards.

Both the PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB Slim and PNY GeForce RTX 5080 16GB Slim models feature dual 120mm fans, with the slightly smaller PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Slim featuring dual 100mm fans.

The build quality and cooling in PNY's lineup are impressive too, with all models featuring large vapor chambers and aluminum backplates. PNY notes that the fans are ultra-quiet, and the cooling solution has been designed for low noise, even though the cards are two-slot thick.

Interestingly, there's no RGB to be found; all cards sport a relatively minimal all-black look. Both standard and overclocked models are expected to hit retail in February 2026. Here's a look at the specs.

PNY GeForce RTX 5080 16GB Slim Dual-Fan 2-Slot Graphics Card

16GB GDDR7 (256-bit)

120mm Dual-Fan, 2-Slot

11.8" x 5.9" x 1.6" (300 x 150 x 40mm)

Core Clock: 2295 MHz / Boost Clock: 2617 MHz (2730 MHz on OC Model)

PCI Express 5.0

(x3) DisplayPort and (x1) HDMI

PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB Slim Dual-Fan 2-Slot Graphics Card

16GB GDDR7 (256-bit)

120mm Dual-Fan, 2-Slot

11.4" x 5.9" x 1.6" (290 x 150 x 40mm)

Core Clock: 2295 MHz / Boost Clock: 2452 MHz (2572 MHz on OC Model)

PCI Express 5.0

(x3) DisplayPort and (x1) HDMI

PNY GeForce RTX 5070 12GB Slim Dual-Fan 2-Slot Graphics Card