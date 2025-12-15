ASUS introduces slimmer Dual 'EVO' GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti GPUs

TL;DR: ASUS has updated its Dual Series GeForce RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti graphics cards with slimmer 2.1-slot EVO models designed for compact builds. Featuring a simplified dual-fan design, left-side 8-pin power connectors, improved cooling with vented backplates, and 0dB fan mode, these cards are designed to enhance airflow and thermal performance.

ASUS has quietly revamped the design of its Dual Series graphics cards for the GeForce RTX 5060 Series. Covering RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti models, the new 'EVO' models offer a slimmer 2.1-slot design for small-form-factor builds, alongside a simpler dual-fan look that does away with the two-tone transparent finish of earlier GeForce RTX 50 Series DUAL designs.

The new models are available in four models, covering OC and non-OC variants, and they are: the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 5060 EVO 8GB, ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 5060 EVO OC Edition 8GB, ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 5060 Ti EVO 16GB, and ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 5060 Ti EVO OC Edition 16GB. Interestingly, these new EVO designs are skipping the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB variants, which makes sense as the RTX 5060 Ti 8GB are mostly being sold as part of pre-built systems.

Another notable design change with these new EVO graphics cards is that the single 8-pin power connector for all four models is now located on the left side of the GPU, close to the stainless steel bracket. This is an unusual choice and not something that you usually find.

Elsewhere, these revisions include the same ASUS Axial-tech fans with dual-ball fan bearings for improved airflow, and a 0dB mode when the GPU temperature drops below 50 degrees. There's also a vented backplate to enhance thermal performance. The previous ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 5060 designs sported a 2.5-slot thickness with a smaller vented backplate, as well as Dual BIOS modes on the OC Edition models.