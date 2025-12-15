Samsung Foundry in discussions with AMD to make next-gen EPYC 'Venice' CPUs on its 2nm node

Samsung Foundry is reportedly in discussions with AMD to fab its next-gen EPYC "Venice" CPUs on its new 2nm (SF2) process node.
In a new report from Korean media outlet SEdaily, we're hearing that after Samsung Foundry's recent discussions and semiconductor deals with tech giants Tesla and Apple, the South Korean semiconductor giant is looking to secure AMD as a customer on its new SF2 process node.
It's disclosed that Samsung Foundry and AMD are working together on a "next-generation" CPU that is believed to be AMD's next-gen EPYC "Venice" CPUs. SEdaily reports: "the two companies plan to finalize the contract around January of next year after evaluating whether the process can actually achieve the performance level AMD demands. However, the industry believes that production is likely".
It was only earlier this year in July 2025 that we reported that Samsung Foundry had staked the survival of its semiconductor arm on its new 2nm process node, with a new "special directive" to fight Taiwanese semiconductor leader TSMC.
As you're reading this, TSMC is fabbing AMD's next-gen EPYC "Venice" CPUs on its new 2nm process node, but TSMC's production lines are chock-full, so opting over to Samsung Foundry makes logical sense. AMD's next major product on the next-gen 2nm foundry node is the EPYC "Venice" processors, which makes sense to the rumors of a next-gen CPU from AMD being fabbed on Samsung Foundry's new SF2 process node.
AI is unstoppable right now, so it makes sense for AMD to use a smarter dual-sourcing strategy, as TSMC isn't capable of meeting all of AMD's demand. Samsung Foundry makes sense for a semiconductor partner, and if not Samsung, AMD would need to cozy up to Intel Foundry... but AMD would be smart to see how Intel goes first, instead of fabbing a super-critical high-end CPU made on 2nm to Intel Foundry just yet.