Samsung announces 2nm GAA process has 5% more perf, 8% more efficient than 3nm GAA

Samsung has officially announced its mass production results for its new 2nm GAA process node, saying that it's 5% faster, 8% more efficient, and has 5% more area than its current 3nm GAA process.
Samsung Electronics announced the update on its new 2nm GAA process node mass production during its Q3 2025 earnings report, stating: "the 2nm first-generation gate-all-around (GAA) process has improved performance by 5%, power efficiency by 8%, and area by 5% compared to the 3nm second-generation process".
TSMC absolutely dominates semiconductor manufacturing, where according to its Q2 2025 sales, it owns 70.2% global market share, while Samsung Foundry only holds 7.3% of the global silicon manufacturing market. TSMC has enjoyed mega-success in the AI market, with big tech customers like Apple and NVIDIA using its 3nm process node for their latest silicon.
In a new report from Korean media outlet Dailian, industry observers "predict that the landscape could shift starting with the 2nm process" as both companies (TSMC and Samsung) are using the GAA process starting with 2nm. TSMC introduced it first, but Samsung has already used the GAA process with its 3nm GAA node, giving Samsung more experience in the GAA world.
An industry insider said: "It seems that Samsung has started to let the market know about the competitiveness of its 2nm process. It may not be a huge improvement, but it means that continuous performance improvements are taking place. In particular, since the Exynos 2600, which uses the 2nm process, will be released in earnest next year, the success of the Exynos will prove the competitiveness of Samsung's 2nm process".