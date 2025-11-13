Half Life 3 hope hits new heights after Valve's unannounced release is discovered

Half-Life 3 hype has reached new heights as Valve's Steam listing has revealed the company is currently sitting on an unannounced product.

TL;DR: Valve's Steam website reveals five upcoming products but lists only four, fueling speculation of an unannounced game, possibly Half-Life 3. This aligns with rumors of Half-Life 3 development progressing well and its potential role as a flagship title for the new Steam Machine hardware.

Following the unveiling of the Steam Machine, the new Steam Controller, and the Steam Frame, hope for Valve's highly anticipated - and at this point mythological - Half-Life 3 has reached new heights, especially since an unannounced Valve title has been discovered.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The evidence of an unannounced Valve game in the works comes from its own website, Steam, where users can simply search for any Valve game, click the company's name, then navigate to the company's "Upcoming Releases". From here, you can notice the column to the left states there are five upcoming products, but there are only four listings within the category, suggesting Valve is still sitting on the announcement.

Trending Trending Now: Valve comments on Steam Machine price, hints at affordability

Given that Valve just updated its store with marketing materials for the newly announced Valve hardware, it seems unlikely that a typo on its homepage was accidental, but these things do happen. Regardless of its legitimacy, the mysterious "5" has fuelled Half-Life 3 rumors, which follow previous speculation that Valve would unveil Half-Life 3 as a system-seller for the newly announced Steam Machine. Furthermore, rumors from industry insiders stated Half-Life 3 optimization is trucking along nicely.