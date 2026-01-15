Intel's partners confirm that there's still no Arc B770 'Big Battlemage' GPU

The Intel Arc B770 desktop GPU was a CES 2026 no-show, and according to a new report Intel's partners have yet to see the B770 up close.

TL;DR: The Intel Arc B770, a mid-range GPU with 16GB VRAM and 32 Xe2 cores, was absent at CES 2026 and partners have yet to receive test samples. Production delays and the current memory crisis likely impact its uncertain launch, despite existing reference designs and driver support.

A new report over at Videocardz sheds some new light on the Intel Arc B770 being a no-show at CES 2026. Also referred to as 'Big Battlemage,' the Intel Arc B770 is the mid-range companion to the mainstream Intel Arc B580 and B570. Powered by the BMG-G31 GPU, it reportedly features 16GB of VRAM and 32 Xe2 Cores, with performance sitting somewhere between the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 5070.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

After the GPU's no-show at CES, with Intel focusing on its new mobile Panther Lake processors, Videocardz reached out to various Intel GPU partners to find out the status of the missing-in-action card. Intel's partners include ASRock, GUNNIR, SPARKLE, and others, and the report states that two of Intel's partners have confirmed that they have yet to receive Intel Arc B770 samples.

These GPU test boards are commonly provided to partners ahead of a launch to finalize designs and specifications. The report notes that it takes at least 6 weeks from receiving test boards to ramp up production, indicating that Intel still hasn't finalized when, or if, it will launch the Intel Arc B770.

Interestingly, one of the partners confirmed that Intel Arc B770 test boards do exist; however, they haven't yet left Intel's GPU labs. Based on shipping manifests spotted late last year, there's clear evidence to support this claim, indicating that, at the very least, Intel has or is working on a reference design for the GPU akin to what we saw with the Intel Arc B580.

In addition, we've seen the BMG-G31 appear in software updates and even drivers, so the B770 does exist in some form. Of course, with the current memory crisis, releasing a 16GB consumer graphics card for PC gaming in early 2026 is very different from releasing one a year ago. So there's a good chance this has impacted the launch, delay, or potential cancellation of the Intel Arc B770.