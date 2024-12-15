ASUS at CES 2025: ROG event on January 6, Always Incredible event on January 7

ASUS announces not one, but two CES 2025 events: ROG event on January 6, Always Incredible on January 7, 2025. Expect OODLES of new ASUS products!

TL;DR: ASUS will host two events at CES 2025: ASUS ROG on January 6 and Always Incredible on January 7. The ROG event will highlight new gaming laptops, desktops, and components. AMD and Intel will introduce new processors, with ASUS showcasing compatible products. Both events will be available for live streaming. ASUS will host two events at CES 2025: ASUS ROG on January 6 and Always Incredible on January 7. The ROG event will highlight new gaming laptops, desktops, and components. AMD and Intel will introduce new processors, with ASUS showcasing compatible products. Both events will be available for live streaming.

ASUS has a lot to share at CES 2025 in a few weeks' time, announcing not one but two events for the show: ASUS ROG on January 6, and Always Incredible on January 7.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The company has announced the two new events with individual countdowns, but the ASUS ROG event should be the star of the show for enthusiasts and gamers. We can expect new waves of gaming laptops, desktops, graphics cards, motherboards, and everything in between. ASUS always unveils slews of new products, including prototypes that we sometimes see in the future, and sometimes not at all.

AMD and Intel are expected to announce new processors at the event aimed at laptops, with the Ryzen AI 300 series "Krackan" APUs, "Strix Halo" and "Strix Max" APUs for workstation and higher-end laptops. Intel will have its new Core Ultra 200H series debut at CES 2025, and ASUS should have motherboards, laptops, and more for them.

The ASUS ROG "Unlock The ROG Lab" event kicks off on January 6 @ 8PM in Vegas, 5AM in Berlin, and 12PM in Taipei. As for the Always Incredible event, that kicks off in Las Vegas on January 7 @ 9AM, Taipei on January 8 @ 1AM, and Berlin on January 7 @ 6PM. You can tune in to the events live and watch them from home, getting your geek on from across the pond, checking out all of the new ASUS products you will want on your desk in 2025.

TweakTown will be on the show floor of CES 2025, and at the ASUS ROG event, and we can't wait!