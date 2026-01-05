ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16, G14 gaming laptops upgraded at CES 2026 with new Intel and AMD CPUs

ASUS reveals new ROG Zephyrus G16 and G14 gaming laptops: powered by Intel's new Core Ultra Series 3 'Panther Lake' CPUs, RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 GPUs.

ASUS has unveiled its new ROG Zephyrus G16 and G14 gaming laptops at CES 2026, powered by Intel's new Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" CPUs.

The new ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU606) and ROG Zephyrus G14 (GU405) gaming laptops sport the new Intel Panther Lake CPUs with up to 16 cores and up to 50 TOPS from the NPU for local and in-game AI workloads.

ASUS lets you configure the smaller ROG Zephyrus G14 with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, while the bigger G16 laptop can be tweaked up to the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. Max GPU TGPs have also been increased by up to 23% through manual mode, from 120W to 130W on the G14, and 130W to 160W on the G16.

ASUS also has its ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA403) gaming laptop available with AMD's new Ryzen AI 400 series processor, which also offers Copilot+ certification and local AI execution.

Inside, ROG Intelligent Cooling keeps both the ROG Zephyrus G16 and G14 gaming laptops quiet and cool under loads, with ASUS using a new redesigned bottom panel, optimized exhaust fans, and liquid metal on the CPU.

ASUS is using a new 1100-nit Nebula HDR display with Nebula HDR engine tuning, which the company says will deliver richer highlights, deeper contrast, and more lifelike HDR visuals. There's also extended battery life thanks to both Intel and AMD's new processors being even more power efficient for laptops, with the G16 and G14 gaming laptops also featuring a full-sized SD card reader.