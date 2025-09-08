NVIDIA requests Samsung to DOUBLE its GDDR7 production: 'we'll double the order, so be ready'

NVIDIA reportedly requests Samsung to expand its GDDR7 DRAM production, essentially asking 'we'll double the order volume, so be ready'.

TL;DR: NVIDIA has requested Samsung to double GDDR7 production to support its new B40 AI GPU, shifting from expensive HBM to cost-effective GDDR7 memory. Samsung has completed facility expansions, enabling imminent mass production to meet NVIDIA's growing demand for AI GPUs, especially for the China market.

NVIDIA has reportedly requested that Samsung DOUBLE its GDDR7 production, with the AI GPU leader essentially asking: "we'll double the order volume, so be ready".

The ETnews report was posted by insider @Jukanrosleve on X, where according to industry sources on September 8, NVIDIA requested Samsung Electronics to expand its GDDR7 supply, essentially asking "we'll double the order volume, so be ready". Samsung began expanding its GDDR7 production almost immediately, increasing facilities and adding the required materials and components for GDDR7.

All mass production preparations have now been completed, with the expanded supply chain expected to enter operation sometime this month. ETnews reports from an industry official familiar with the matter, saying: "Samsung has completed the expansion at NVIDIA's request. Mass production is imminent".

NVIDIA's request for GDDR7 production capacity expansion is said to be for AI GPUs, where until recently, NVIDIA AI GPUs have been using more expensive HBM, but its new B40 AI GPU has shifted away from HBM and will use GDDR7, so NVIDIA needs a helluva lot of GDDR7 memory moving forward.

NVIDIA's new B40 (or B30A) AI GPU reduces data processing capacity compared to existing AI chips on the market to avoid US government restrictions that ban AI chip exports to China. Samsung's expansion of GDDR7 production would stem from NVIDIA wanting to supply as many B40 AI GPUs to China as it can in the very near future.