GeForce RTX 5080 price drops below MSRP in this Black Friday Deal

The PNY GeForce RTX 5080 OC 16GB is currently on sale for $949 at Walmart, making it one of the only RTX 5080s available for under $1,000.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 is now available at or below MSRP during Black Friday sales, with models like the PNY RTX 5080 OC at $949. Offering 18% faster 4K gaming performance than the RTX 4080 and DLSS 4 support, it delivers excellent ray-tracing performance for 4K gaming enthusiasts.

NVIDIA launched the GeForce RTX 5080 earlier this year with an MSRP of $999; however, as anyone who followed the GeForce RTX 50 Series launch knows, very few models were available at this price. And for the most part, GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card pricing has sat in the $1,100+ range for several months.

The PNY GeForce RTX 5080 OC 16GB is currently on sale for $949, image credit: PNY.

With Black Friday sales now underway, the good news is that the 4K enthusiast RTX Blackwell GPU is on sale for at or below MSRP. And given the current memory crisis, which is driving up prices for PC gaming hardware, now might be the best time to pick up a GeForce RTX 5080 for a while. That is, if you've been eyeing the GeForce RTX 5080.

Walmart currently has a great deal on the PNY GeForce RTX 5080 OC 16GB, which is on sale for $949, $50 off the $999 MSRP. As an OC model, it ships with a Boost Clock speed of 2.73 GHz, a notable bump from the 2.62 GHz reference spec.

Alternatively, the GIGABYTE WINDFORCE GeForce RTX 5080 16GB is available at the MSRP of $999.99 on Newegg and Amazon, which are the lowest RTX 5080 prices we've found so far. In our review of the Founder Edition model, we found it to be 18% faster than the GeForce RTX 4080 and 82% faster than the GeForce RTX 3080 for 4K gaming.

And with the arrival of DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, the GeForce RTX 5080 is also a capable Path Tracing GPU delivering 100+ FPS in 4K in games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Alan Wake 2, and Cyberpunk 2077. With pricing for GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards significantly higher, the GeForce RTX 5080 offers better value for those who want to play games at max settings with ray tracing enabled.