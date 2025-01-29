NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition Review - Next-Level Gaming with DLSS 4

TweakTown's Rating: 93% The Bottom Line The GeForce RTX 5080's raw performance uplift over the RTX 4080 might be underwhelming, but there's a lot more to the story - especially with DLSS 4. In Founders Edition form, the RTX 5080 is a remarkable 4K gaming GPU and a game changer for those upgrading from a GeForce RTX 3080. Pros Excellent 4K 120 FPS performance

Stunning new Founder Edition design

DLSS 4 is a legit game changer for image fidelity and performance

Multi Frame Generation is impressive in games like Cyberpunk 2077

Perfect for GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 owners looking for an upgrade Cons A modest raw performance uplift over the RTX 4080

Introduction

Even though NVIDIA made it clear that the GeForce RTX 5080 was only going to offer a modest raw performance uplift over the GeForce RTX 4080, it's still a little underwhelming to see its performance, outside of Muli Frame Generation, fall short of the previous generation flagship - the GeForce RTX 4090. This is the first time we've seen this anomaly for an 80-class GeForce RTX GPU. Without a significant process node shrink, the GeForce RTX 50 Series still offers decent performance improvements compared to Ada and is backed by the brilliant DLSS 4 and new AI-powered rendering with RTX Neural Shaders.

A quick look around the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition

This latest generation of GPUs from Team Green feels like an inflection or turning point, where raw performance can often be more anecdotal than a representation of real-world gaming. DLSS 4 is a must for 4K and ray-tracing, bringing incredible features to the table. DLSS 4's best feature - the new Transformer model for Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction - is available to all GeForce RTX gamers.

Okay, back to the GeForce RTX 5080, reviewed here in stunning Founder Edition form - sporting the same groundbreaking 'Double Flow Through' design with custom PCB as seen with the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders card. The GeForce RTX 5080 has a much lower power draw than NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 50 Series beast, and it runs notably cooler while looking just as sleek and stylish with its thin two-slot profile.

For those after some high-level numbers or a summary of the GeForce RTX 5080's performance, well, you're looking at a similar performance difference that we saw with the Ada Lovelace-powered GeForce RTX 40 Series. The performance gap between the GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5090 is the same as the gap that separated the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4090 a few years ago.

The GeForce RTX 4090 was, and still is, an absolute beast of a GPU - and a card that delivered one of those rare massive gen-on-gen uplifts. With a halo-class price tag of $1599, it wasn't a viable product for most PC gamers - but its performance was undeniably impressive. Most high-end PC gaming enthusiasts looked to the $1199 GeForce RTX 4080 instead. However, crossing that $1000 barrier felt like a mistake, which NVIDIA corrected when the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER arrived and dropped the MSRP to $999 with a slight performance boost. It's great to see the GeForce RTX 5080 MSRP stick to this price point, but we can't help but think that dropping it to $899 would have made the RTX 5080 truly exciting.

As NVIDIA stated at CES 2025, the GeForce RTX 5080 is only 18% faster than the GeForce RTX 4080 when looking at non-DLSS and non-Frame Generation performance. It is also 14% faster than the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER it's replacing at $999. It's not exciting, but remember, it's still one of the most powerful options for 4K gaming. Compared to AMD's flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX, it's 25% faster in pure rasterized performance. Add DLSS 4 into the mix, and 25% might as well be 75%. And it's essentially half the price of the RTX 5090, offering excellent power efficiency while gaming. These are all good things. In fact, after spending several hours testing and playing games with the GeForce RTX 5080 Founder Edition, it subjectively felt like a far better choice than the insane GeForce RTX 5090.

Features like DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation are excellent and definite selling points for picking up a GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU; however, the decent but not earth-shattering performance uplift over the GeForce RTX 4080 might have you wondering who this is for. Well, upgrading every single generation doesn't make sense. Those looking to upgrade from a GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU should take note of the GeForce RTX 5080. In 2025, the GeForce RTX 3080 is starting to show its age, and when it comes to 4K gaming - the new GeForce RTX 5080 is 82% faster than the Ampere 80-class entry. That number goes through the roof when you add DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation.

RTX Blackwell - NVIDIA's Gaming Architecture for the AI Era

Below is a summary of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell architecture, applicable to all models.

NVIDIA describes 'Neural Rendering,' which includes all previous versions of DLSS and the brand-new DLSS 4, as the 'next era for computer graphics.' They're not alone; the Lead System Architect for the PlayStation 5 Pro console, Mark Cerny, recently said that ray-tracing is the future of games and that AI will play an integral role in making that happen. DOOM: The Dark Ages developer id Software shared a similar sentiment, adding that the arrival of DLSS was an 'inflection point' for PC game visuals and performance and on par with the arrival of dedicated GPUs and programmable shaders.

With the arrival of the Blackwell generation and the GeForce RTX 50 Series, AI is now being used to accelerate programmable shaders with the brand-new RTX Neural Shaders. Yes, these are actual neural networks that use live game data, and the power of Tensor Cores to do everything from compress textures, render lifelike materials with a level of detail impossible to match using traditional rendering methods, and even use AI to partially trace rays and then infer "an infinite amount

of rays and bounces for a more accurate representation of indirect lighting in the game scene."

RTX Mega Geometry is incredible in its own right; it essentially increases a scene's geometry detail and complexity (triangles or polygons) by up to 100x. 100 times the detail, it's hard to wrap your head around - but the added benefit in a game like Alan Wake 2 is dramatically improving the performance of the game's Full Ray Tracing or Path Tracing mode. With DLSS 4 and RTX Neural Shaders, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell architecture (which includes the same AI optimizations as data center Blackwell) can be viewed as the turning point for PC gaming - the moment when AI becomes integral to everything from designing a game to programming and then finally rendering it on a 4K display to play.

DLSS 4 includes more goodies than NVIDIA's highly touted new Multi Frame Generation technology, but let's start there. DLSS 3's version of Frame Generation has evolved with DLSS 4, powered by Blackwell hardware and software, and an innovative use of AI to generate frames 40% faster while using 30% less VRAM. Switching to a new model also means that Frame Generation and Multi-Frame Generation could soon come to GeForce RTX 20, 30, and RTX 40 Series owners. DLSS 4 benefits all GeForce RTX gamers.

However, with the 5th Generation of Tensor Cores in the GeForce RTX 50 Series delivering 2.5X more AI performance, NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs can execute five complex AI models - covering Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and Multi Frame Generation in a couple of milliseconds. Part of the reason it happens so quickly is the addition of hardware Flip Metering, which shifts frame pacing to the Blackwell display engine - the result is frame rates of up to 4K 240 FPS and higher without stuttering issues. With up to 15 of every 16 pixels generated by AI, the result is up to 8X the performance when compared to native rendering or rasterized performance.

DLSS Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction are also switching to a new 'Transformer' model, with over double the parameters and four times the compute requirement. This is one of the most exciting aspects of the GeForce RTX 50 Series, as it pushes DLSS into a new realm of image quality and performance. The best part is that it will work on all GeForce RTX GPUs; however, there will be a performance hit compared to running it on an RTX 50 Series GPU. Already available in games, DLSS 4's Transformer model is another DLSS 2.0-like moment for the technology, and the results speak for themselves.

Even better, DLSS 4 is being integrated into the NVIDIA App with a new 'DLSS Override' feature that allows users to experience the latest tech without waiting for a path or game update. DLSS 4 is built to be backward compatible, with 75 games and apps supported.

It doesn't stop there, as the new AI Management Processor (AMP) allows AI models to share the GPU with graphics workloads. As a result, expect to see digital humans in games alongside AI assistants like NVIDIA's Project G-Assist become more prevalent in the coming years. This filters down to the creator side, with AI assistants for streamers, who will also benefit from the GeForce RTX 50 Series' expanded creator features.

RTX Blackwell introduces 4:2:2 chroma-sampled video encoding and decoding. The ninth-generation NVENC encoder also improves AV1 and HEVC quality. The flagship GeForce RTX 5090 supports up to three encoders and two decoders to deliver a 50% gen-over-gen improvement in speed compared to the GeForce RTX 4090. The GeForce RTX 5080 adds a second decoder compared to the GeForce RTX 4080. The RTX Blackwell is a game changer for creators and editors, especially with the new low-voltage and cutting-edge GDDR7 memory that dramatically improves memory bandwidth and speed.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here's a look at the specs for the flagship GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, the GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5090, compared to the previous Ada generation.

GPU Specs GeForce RTX 5090 GeForce RTX 4090 GeForce RTX 5080 GeForce RTX 4080 Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace Blackwell Ada Lovelace Process TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N CUDA Cores 21760 16384 10752 9728 Tensor Cores (AI) 680 (5th Gen) 512 (4th Gen) 336 (5th Gen) 304 (4th Gen) AI TOPS 3352 1321 1801 780 Ray Tracing Cores 170 (4th Gen) 128 (3rd Gen) 84 (4th Gen) 76 (3rd Gen) GPU Boost Clock 2407 MHz 2520 MHz 2617 MHz 2505 MHz Memory 32GB GDDR7 24GB GDDR6X 16GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR6X Memory Interface 512 Bit 384 Bit 256 Bit 256 Bit Bandwidth 1792 GB/sec 1008 GB/sec 960 GB/sec 716.8 GB/sec TGP 575W 450W 360W 320W

The specs for the GeForce RTX 5080 have been out there since NVIDIA announced the GeForce RTX 50 Series, and based on the details, you can see why it's not providing a 30-40% performance improvement over the GeForce RTX 5080. Regarding things like CUDA Cores, Tensor Cores, and RT Cores, the GeForce RTX 5080 has 11% more than the GeForce RTX 4080. Although we're looking at the same or a similar custom TSMC 4N process for the GPU, it's not a like-for-like comparison. There are notable upgrades to the architecture for AI and neural rendering, as well as next-gen Tensor and RT Cores with new cutting-edge features that will help improve the image quality in titles with a lot of ray tracing.

An interesting comparison is to look at the specs of the GeForce RTX 5080 versus the GeForce RTX 4090. The RTX 4090 has a 25% higher power draw and 34% more CUDA and RT Cores. With the GeForce RTX 4090 being around 16% faster than the new GeForce RTX 5080 for 4K gaming, it's not a linear scale for GPU specs and performance between the Ada and Blackwell generation. Native FP4 support, thanks to the latest generation of Tensor Cores, means that the AI performance of the GeForce RTX 5080 is effectively double that of the previous-gen GeForce RTX 4080.

The most significant generation-on-generation improvement comes with the arrival of high-speed GDDR7 memory. The GeForce RTX 5080 features 16GB at 30 Gbps-faster than the memory in the flagship GeForce RTX 5090. This delivers 35% more memory bandwidth than the GeForce RTX 4080. In games where this comes into play, the 18% generation-on-generation performance uplift increases to 30% in select titles.

However, it's worth noting that the new RTX Neural Shader technology baked into Blackwell's architecture will probably take a few months to come to fruition. We've already seen RTX Mega Geometry in a preview build of Alan Wake 2, and with the addition of DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, the results are mind-blowing. This side of the GeForce RTX 5080 will take a few months (or longer) to start filtering down into the games we play - but it will define the RTX 50 Series as we head into 2025.

A new display engine and support for DisplayPort 2.1, which can handle 4K 12-bit HDR at 480Hz, are also welcome additions. For creators, a second NVDEC decoder will help accelerate multi-tasking and heavy content creation workloads. RTX Blackwell is impressive, even though the specs for the GeForce RTX 5080 look very similar to what we saw with the GeForce RTX 4080.

Item Details GPU GeForce RTX 5080 GPU Codename GB203 Model GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition Interface PCI Express Gen 5 SMs 84 CUDA Cores 10752 Tensor Cores (AI) 1801 AI TOPS (5th Gen) Ray Tracing Cores 171 TFLOPS (4th Gen) Boost Speed 2617 MHz Memory 16GB GDDR7 Memory Interface 256-bit Memory Speed 30 Gbps Memory Bandwidth 960 GB/sec L2 Cache Size 65536 KB TGP 360W Display 3 x DisplayPort 2.1b with UHBR20, 1 x HDMI 2.1b Display Output Up to 4K 12-bit HDR at 480Hz, Up to 8K 12-bit HDR at 165Hz Power Input 16-pin PCIe (3 x 8-pin to 1 x 16-pin adaptor included) Dimensions 304 (L) x 137 (W) mm, 2-Slot Weight 1650 grams

Kosta's Test System

Item Details Motherboard ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7950X GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition Display MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 4K 240 Hz Cooler ASUS ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB RAM 32GB DDR5-6000 Corsair DOMINATOR TITANIUM RGB SSD Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB Power Supply ASUS TUF Gaming 1000W Gold Case Corsair 5000D AIRFLOW Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX PC Case OS Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Physical Design and Cooling

Like its beefier sibling, the GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition is a beautiful, modern, and sleek GPU - one of the most impressive designs we've seen. It takes the Founders Edition aesthetic NVIDIA introduced with the GeForce RTX 30 Series and refines the look thanks to the new Double Flow Through design. NVIDIA's engineers have created something special: a custom, dense, small PCB with two fans pulling air through the heat pipes and fin stack. You can even see through each fan and fin stack, which means the main PCB is housed underneath the minimal 'x' shaped middle.

This Founders Edition design is definitely unique in that partner GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs are adopting a more traditional PCB and cooling structure. This means that, outside of new or revamped aesthetics, most GeForce RTX 5080 cards will be the same size as their RTX 4080 counterparts. That said, there will be a few compact SFF-Ready models on the way, and there's one that we'll be posting a review of very soon, so stay tuned for that. Back to the stunning GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition design, one thing we didn't mention in our RTX 5090 review was that NVIDIA's new 3D Vapor Chamber for the GPU and VRAM has been designed to support any horizontal or vertical configuration.

The Double Flow Through design is an engineering marvel because it was created to effectively cool the 575W power draw of the GeForce RTX 5090. With the GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition looking identical (it's lighter but has the same dimensions), cooling up to 360W means there's a lot less heavy lifting. With that, the GeForce RTX 5080 runs significantly cooler and quieter during those all-gas-no-brakes moments.

The Games and Tests

PC gaming not only covers a wide range of genres and styles, from indie games with simple 2D graphics to massive 3D worlds lit by cutting-edge real-time ray tracing technology. With that, the needs and requirements of each gamer vary. High refresh rates and latency reduction become more important than flashy visuals or playing at the highest resolution possible for those who live and breathe fast-paced competitive games. For those who want to live in a cinematic world and become a key player in an expansive narrative, ray-tracing, and high-fidelity visuals are a stepping stone toward immersion.

59 59

Our chosen benchmarks cover various games, engines, APIs, and technologies. For the GeForce RTX 5090, all tests are run at 4K and 1440p and include results for performance-boosting Super Resolution technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 4 - including Frame Generation and the new Multi Frame Generation. In many ways, DLSS numbers are more important in 2025 than native rendering - a title with ray tracing isn't meant to be played without Super Resolution. Also, DLSS technologies like Ray Reconstruction and the new RTX Mega Geometry dramatically improve visual fidelity and detail compared to native rendering. However, our benchmark results are still sorted using 'raw performance' or native rendering.

Here's the breakdown of games, settings, and what's being tested.

Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Black Myth: Wukong A high-impact Unreal Engine 5 test showcasing a detailed cinematic world. The in-game benchmark tool with the 'Very High' fidelity setting without ray-tracing and with DLSS and FSR. Cyberpunk 2077 Competitive multiplayer FPS test with DLSS and FSR. The in-game multiplayer benchmark tool is used with 'Ultra' quality settings. Counter-Strike 2 Competitive multiplayer FPS test running on Valve's Source 2 engine. A stress test mod map is used to showcase CS2 at its most demanding. Cyberpunk 2077 Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with 'Ultra' quality settings without ray-tracing. Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with the demanding 'Ray Tracing Ultra' quality setting. DOOM Eternal (RT) Fast-paced single-player FPS gaming running on the id Tech and Vulkan with DLSS. The Mars Core campaign mission is used to benchmark. Dragon Age: The Veilguard (RT) Cinematic RPG from veteran studio BioWare, benchmarking the action-packed introduction sequence with Ultra quality settings including ray-tracing with DLSS and FSR. F1 24 (RT) Racing game with hardware-intensive in-race ray-traced visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used, with 'Ultra High' quality settings on a single lap of the Bahrain track. Hogwarts Legacy (RT) Cinematic open-world game set in the iconic Harry Potter universe. The halls and rooms of Hogwarts used to benchmark, with 'Ultra' quality settings, ray-tracing, DLSS and FSR. Horizon Forbidden West Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The opening section is tested using the 'Very High' quality setting. Marvel Rivals Multiplayer hero shooter set in the Marvel universe, in-game Practise Range map used to benchmark with 'Ultra' quality settings, DLSS and FSR. Resident Evil 4 (RT) Capcom's visually impressive remake, Chapter 1 - The Village used to benchmark with 'Max' settings. Total War: Warhammer III Action-packed real-time strategy with hundreds of on-screen characters. The in-game 'Battle' benchmark tool is used with the 'Ultra' quality setting. Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Cinematic third-person action game with impressive visuals. Opening mission tested using 'Ultra' quality setting with DLSS and FSR.

Path Tracing Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Alan Wake 2 Full Path Tracing tested in 4K using the new 'Ultra' setting with DLSS 4, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation. Bright Falls town used to test. Black Myth: Wukong A high-impact Unreal Engine 5 test with DLSS 'Performance' and Frame Generation. The in-game benchmark tool with the 'Very High' setting and 'Full Ray Tracing.' Cyberpunk 2077 In-game benchmark tool used with the demanding 'RT Overdrive' or full Path Tracing mode, with DLSS 4 Performance, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Full Ray Tracing tested in this stunning first-person cinematic game, Marshall College walkthrough used to test with DLSS Performance and Frame Generation. Star Wars Outlaws Open-world Star Wars game with cutting-edge ray-traced visuals and DLSS 4 technologies tested, including Multi Frame Generation on Toshara.

Gaming Performance Analysis

Average Gaming Performance - 4K Results

59 59

The GeForce RTX 5080 is a 4K gaming GPU, and at this resolution - with or without DLSS - it excels and comes into its own as a significant improvement over the GeForce RTX 3080 and, to a lesser extent, the GeForce RTX 4080. For raw performance, you're looking at a massive 82% improvement over the GeForce RTX 3080 and a more modest 18% improvement over the GeForce RTX 4080 - which drops to 14% when looking at the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER. With DLSS Super Resolution (available in 12 out of the 14 games we benchmarked), the average frame rate across all titles sits at a very impressive 112 FPS.

In 'world's most powerful gaming GPU' terms, the GeForce RTX 5080 is the Bronze Medal winner, taking third place behind the GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 4090. And when you factor in that, it's half the price of the RTX 5090, and that price for the RTX 4090 has only increased in recent months; even at $999, the GeForce RTX 5080 is the best value 4K gaming card. For 4K gaming, it's only 17% slower than the GeForce RTX 4090, so you can comfortably crank up all the settings, turn on DLSS, and even Frame Generation in titles where that makes the most sense.

When looking at 4K performance, as our results include using the new Transformer model in select titles, DLSS 4 is a game changer in its own right. Image quality in Cyberpunk 2077 is dramatically improved, and playing that game without DLSS enabled no longer makes sense. Even DLSS Performance mode with DLSS 4 offers a better experience than playing the game using traditional rasterized or native rendering. There is one anomaly where the GeForce RTX 5080's 4K performance falls behind AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. However, with DLSS, performance not only catches up, but image quality is better, and with NVIDIA Reflex, latency is improved too. This proves that when it comes to playing, as opposed to benchmarking, hardware, software, and features all play a role in the outcome.

Average Gaming Performance - 1440p Results

59 59

With a high refresh-rate display, the GeForce RTX 5080 is a 1440p powerhouse, and so are the GeForce RTX 4080 and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER. Even the GeForce RTX 3080 is still an excellent option for 1440p gaming, even with its 10GB of VRAM, which is why we see the 1440p performance gains drop to 62% for the RTX 4080 versus RTX 3080. For 1440p gaming, the GeForce RTX 5080 is only 12% faster than the GeForce RTX 4080. By that same token, it's only 10% slower than the GeForce RTX 4090 at this resolution.

You can probably guess why this is the case: CPU, system, and game engine bottlenecks that see GPU usage drop below 100%. However, there are games where you'll still see a significant improvement - Counter-Strike 2 running at an impressive 348 FPS with max settings on a high-impact stress test map mod is an exceptional result. Likewise, Cyberpunk 2077 crosses the 100 FPS barrier with Ultra quality ray tracing and DLSS 4's new Super Resolution update. Still, to get the most out of the GeForce RTX 5080, you'll want to pair it with a 4K or Ultrawide display.

Benchmarks - 3DMark Synthetic Tests

3DMark offers a suite of synthetic benchmarks built to test GPUs in various scenarios. 3DMark Steel Nomad is a cutting-edge DirectX 12 benchmark with newer, modern rendering techniques designed to push GPUs to their limit. The 'Light' version tests at 1440p, while the main Steel Nomad benchmark tests pure native 4K rendering. Port Royal is a benchmark focusing exclusively on real-time ray tracing for lighting effects like reflections, shadows, and more.

59 59

The 3DMark Steel Nomad and Steel Nomad Light results closely match the results we saw in-game, especially in more modern hardware-demanding titles like Horizon Forbidden West. Interestingly, the 1440p Steel Nomad Light synthetic benchmark nailed the performance differences between the various GPUs we tested. Here, the GeForce RTX 5080 is 14% faster than the GeForce RTX 4080, 80% faster than the GeForce RTX 3080, and roughly 30% slower than the new flagship GeForce RTX 5090. The ray tracing-focused Port Royal and 4K Steel Nomad DirectX 12 tests showcase similar results; however, the GeForce RTX 5090 scores around 10% higher here, with a 40% lead over the GeForce RTX 5080.

Benchmarks - 4K Gaming

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

DLSS 4, Frame Generation, and the new Multi-Frame Generation

DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation are impressive bits of technology, thanks mainly to the overall improvements to performance and latency on the Frame Generation side and the new 'Transformer' model for Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction. We used the DLSS 'Quality' mode preset for these benchmarks, often delivering better-than-native image quality.

180 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 and 244 FPS in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, both with Ultra quality ray tracing enabled, DLSS 'Quality' Super Resolution and 4X Multi Frame Generation. As Multi Frame Generation, or MFG, is currently exclusive to the GeForce RTX 50 Series, this "performance" is double what you can achieve on the GeForce RTX 4080 with Frame Generation and faster than the GeForce RTX 4090. The reason why we're putting performance in quotation marks isn't because they're not 'actual frames' but because the overall effect is essentially a magic trick. One only made possible thanks to AI and NVIDIA's six-plus years of refining and improving all aspects of DLSS using cutting-edge AI hardware (its own).

DLSS 4 Super Resolution is rendering the game at 1440p, and with the new Transformer model and Ray Reconstruction, the 4K output in Cyberpunk 2077 not only hits 60 FPS but looks significantly better - with more detail than native rendering. It's truly stunning stuff. On top of this, RTX Blackwell's new AI hardware can generate three frames on top of the DLSS 4 Super Resolution frame with a minimal impact on latency and loss in image fidelity. The 180 FPS smoothness you instantly feel is mind-blowing, and the responsive controls make it an undeniably immersive experience that wouldn't be possible without these technologies.

With the GeForce RTX 5080, you can max out the refresh rate of your display with Multi Frame Generation, and as long as the baseline DLSS Super Resolution performance is at least 60 FPS (we did notice that 80 FPS or so is seamless), it's worth it. Granted, in competitive titles like Marvel Rivals, the latency is notably higher than turning every graphics setting low to maximize performance. Frame Generation or Multi Frame Generation works best with single-player or co-op titles, and even though there are visible artifacts at times, the additional smoothness you get is incredible. With a higher frame rate, motion clarity is dramatically improved, which is a definite plus for Frame Generation technologies as a whole.

Path Tracing Performance

Path Tracing, or Full Ray Tracing, arrived with the GeForce RTX 40 Series and DLSS 3 and is leveling up with the GeForce RTX 50 Series and DLSS 4. It's only possible thanks to AI technologies like DLSS Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and RTX Neural Shader technology like RTX Mega Geometry. It's designed specifically for these technologies, and we're only including native or rasterized performance to highlight just how intensive it is on a GPU as powerful as the GeForce RTX 5080. In fact, outside of the massive increase in performance, these games also look notably worse without DLSS 4.

Full Ray Tracing in 4K is still only playable with high-end GeForce RTX GPUs, with the GeForce RTX 4080 being the minimum. Multi Frame Generation is a definite plus here, as it makes Alan Wake 2 look and feel notably smoother on the GeForce RTX 5080 than on the GeForce RTX 4090. This is an interesting result but indicative of Path Tracing being this mix of raw ray tracing performance, AI hardware, and innovative software. With RTX Neural Rendering, performance will only get better - but right now the GeForce RTX 5080 is a significantly better option for Full Ray Tracing than the GeForce RTX 4080 thanks to Multi Frame Generation. It's arguably better than the GeForce RTX 4090 in titles with DLSS 4.

59 59

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to get a DLSS 4 update very soon, adding Ray Reconstruction support to take one of the best-looking PC games in recent years and make it look even better. For those who love visuals and getting immersed in digital worlds, Path Tracing is one of those seeing-is-believing moments, where the more you play, the more you realize what it brings to the experience. Thanks to NVIDIA's efforts with DLSS and GeForce RTX hardware, something that might have been 5 or 10 years from being a thing is playable today.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

59 59

Although the GeForce RTX 5080 carries a TGP rating of 360W, the average 4K gaming power usage we saw in our various tests was only 276W - which means although more power hungry, RTX Blackwell is still incredibly efficient. On average, this is 40% less power usage than the GeForce RTX 5090, which means the GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition also runs 10 degrees cooler in its sleek two-slot form factor. This is an impressive result and one reason why I feel it's a better option for day-to-day gaming. The 4K performance is excellent, DLSS 4 is incredible, and you don't have to worry about a GPU drawing over 500W in power while playing a game.

Final Thoughts

Although it might seem like you could, without context and a broader look at features, it's impossible to sum up a GPU's overall value or performance with a single stat or a couple of numbers. Regarding raw performance, the GeForce RTX 5080 is only 18% faster than the GeForce RTX 4080 and 14% faster than the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER. This is underwhelming, but it's also not the whole story. Without a significant process shrink (and we're running out of these), NVIDIA has instead designed RTX Blackwell and the GeForce RTX 50 Series as a line-up that fully embraces the AI-enhanced era for PC gaming. And with that, even though the GeForce RTX 5080 is still a 4K gaming GPU with serious chops, DLSS 4 and the promise of RTX Neural Shaders are the show's real stars.

59 59

Just looking at DLSS 4 Super Resolution, the latest version of NVIDIA's AI-powered upscaler, and it's incredible what the new Transformer model brings. Image quality is better than that of previous versions, and it also offers more detail than native or rasterized rendering. It's available for all GeForce RTX gamers and puts DLSS several steps ahead of the competition. DLSS image quality and performance are arguably the most crucial metrics when benchmarking a GPU like the GeForce RTX 5080 because most gamers use upscaling. Upscaling is everywhere, from the Steam Deck to the PlayStation 5, and everyone is moving or adopting the AI approach pioneered by NVIDIA with DLSS.

And when you add in Multi Frame Generation, which is exclusive to the GeForce RTX 50 Series, cinematic single-player games are given a massive performance boost you can immediately feel. With DLSS 4, 30 FPS can become 150 FPS, and that's not only remarkable, but it's also the future. However, raw performance is still essential because it serves as the baseline or foundation on which these technologies are built.

59 59

Will Multi Frame Generation be as impressive on the GeForce RTX 5070 1440p? Time will tell. And yes, returning to an earlier point, the GeForce RTX 5080's gen-on-gen raw performance uplift is disappointing. One of the reasons for this is that the Ada generation provided massive gains on the high-end, so once you take a step back, 18% becomes 80% when looking at the GeForce RTX 3080. And as most hardcore PC gamers upgrade every two generations, if that's you, then the GeForce RTX 5080 is an absolute beast. We only wish NVIDIA was a little more aggressive with its pricing, as $899 or even $799 for the RTX 5080 would make it an all-timer.